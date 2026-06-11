Nintendo Switch 2 Is Finally Getting One of 2024’s Best Games

One of the best games of 2024 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Prior to the launch of the Switch 2 in 2025, many third-party games didn’t release on the original Switch due to the hardware’s limited power. With the Switch 2 having more technical prowess, though, a variety of third-party publishers have slowly been bringing over some of their older titles to the console so that Nintendo fans can experience them for the first time. Now, this has resulted in one major RPG getting a Switch 2 release of its own to coincide with the second anniversary of its arrival.

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As of this week, developer Atlus revealed that it will be bringing Metaphor: ReFantazio to Nintendo Switch 2. Originally released in October 2024, Metaphor was one of the best-reviewed games in the year it launched. The game, which was created by many of the same developers behind the Persona series, garnered a staggering 94/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. This led to Metaphor: ReFantazio being tied with Astro Bot and Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree as the best-reviewed games of 2024. Naturally, Metaphor ended up garnering quite a few Game of the Year wins for itself, making it one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the generation.

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As for its release on Nintendo Switch 2, Atlus shared that the game will become available on November 12th. This version of Metaphor for Switch 2 is set to be identical in terms of content to the iterations that are out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Currently, Atlus hasn’t revealed how much Metaphor: ReFantazio will retail for, but it has announced that there will be a steelbook edition of the game made available for a limited time upon its arrival.

Moving forward, questions will surely arise when it comes to the launch of upcoming Atlus games in Persona 4 Revival and Persona 6 on Nintendo Switch 2. Currently, Atlus hasn’t confirmed that either game will come to the Nintendo console, but given the developer’s history of bringing its titles to Switch 2 at a later date after they launch elsewhere, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the company will continue to support Switch 2 in a big way in the future.

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