Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Returns With a Surprise New Release Ahead of Season 3

It’s been a few months since Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 was released, but the hype around the series hasn’t died down at all. After making fans wait for more than two years, the second season follows the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey into the Grand Line, where they meet new allies and enemies. Just like the debut season, the series made considerable changes from the manga while remaining faithful to the spirit of the story. As the Straw Hats make their way towards the Grand Line, they encounter several challenges. The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as the pirates gain a new crew member, the ship’s resident doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, and head towards Alabasta.

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The second season series premiered on March 10th, 2026, and became a worldwide hit almost immediately. Following the massive success of the latest season, Netflix also began streaming six episodes of a podcast series on March 13th, 2026. It features the cast members and manga creator Eiichiro Oda as they discuss behind-the-scenes moments, Easter eggs, and more. Additionally, filming for the third season was going on along with Season 2, and the Straw Hats are all but ready for another adventure.

One Piece Creator Hypes The Live-Action Season 3’s Visuals

Courtesy of Netflix

While the upcoming Season 3 is expected to drop next year, One Piece creator hypes up the live-action series’ return. Every week, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine adds a special section dedicated to the author’s comments, which aren’t usually shared with global fans. @pewpiece shared the unofficial translation of the creator’s latest comment, which reads, “I went to Cape Town!! It looks like Season 3 of the live-action series is going to have some incredible visuals, too!! I’m looking forward to it!!”

Since Oda has been part of the production crew as the Executive Producer, he knows the ins and outs of the development stage. The mangaka has been more than satisfied with the live-action’s visuals so far, and it appears the third season will be just as incredible. It will take place in Alabasta, a desert kingdom where the crew will encounter a powerful Warlord.

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The third season has been confirmed to begin streaming in 2027, but the exact release date and a trailer haven’t been announced yet. The story will follow the crew members as they enter Alabasta and face off against Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Season 3 is expected to fully adapt the exciting Alabasta Arc, a major turning point in the story. Since it’s the first time the Straw Hats will be going against a Warlord, the upcoming season will be far more intense than the previous seasons.

The finale ends on a major cliffhanger where Crocodile plans his next step while the Straw Hat Pirates make their way towards Alabasta. In order to save Princess Vivi’s kingdom, the crew has to face their most powerful enemy yet. Additionally, the third season will also introduce more members from the Baroque Works, as well as reveal Crocodile’s true goal and the reason he needs Robin’s assistance. The true extent of his plans and the major secret hiding in Alabasta will all be revealed later in the story.

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