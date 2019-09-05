Apex Legends Players Are Falling Through a Hole in the Map

Part of Apex Legends’ map is giving players trouble by sending them underneath the battleground, according to reports from numerous players who say they’ve experienced this problem. Near the top-right corner of the map where Relay is located, there’s a tight squeeze between a fence and a rock wall that’ll send players falling down beneath the map. It’s a spot which players could previously access without problems, so it looks like it’s something that’s changed either during this season or as of the latest update.

Players have commented here and there on Twitter and Reddit about the problem, but the best example of the bug in action comes from the video below. A Redditor by the name of nastibass shared the video that showed them approaching the building east of Relay where a fence meets a wall. In previous seasons, you could squeeze through that area if you needed some quick cover but didn’t have time to scale the fence. The same isn’t true for this season though as the player fell into a hole that sent them under the map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players within the comments confirmed the same thing had happened to them, and others on Twitter have also sounded off about the problem.

@PlayApex I fell through the map at relay 🙁 — Brendan (@Old_McDonnell) September 3, 2019

Apparently you can get under the map at relay? — Shway (@ShwayBR) September 4, 2019

Since there’s no fall damage in Apex Legends, the drop wouldn’t even eliminate a player. Instead, they’re just stuck at the bottom with some characters having no way out depending on what Legend is used and who’s on your team. The rock walls surrounding the hole don’t even provide any ledges to climb on to attempt an escape.

Some players within the comments who said they’d experienced the same problem noted that there are ways to get out if you’ve got the right team composition. Having a Wraith as a teammate means the Legend could make a portal outside of the hole and then come get you by dropping the end of the tunnel down under the map with you. A Pathfinder could probably help if they got stuck themselves by grappling or ziplining out or at least to a better position, but some players said Pathfinder’s mobility might not even do the trick.

It’s unclear when the hole in the ground will be fixed, but if Respawn Entertainment isn’t already aware of the problem, it’ll likely know soon as more players discover it.