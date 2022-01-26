Apex Legends Is Offering Free Legends for Its Anniversary

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is set to celebrate the third anniversary of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game in February by giving away several free Legends as well as other free loot. Starting with the launch of Season 12, “Defiance,” on February 8th, players will be able to grab Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie for free as the month goes on.

More specifically, Octane will be available from February 8th through February 15th, Wattson will be available from February 15th through February 22nd, and Valkyrie will be available from February 22nd through March 1st. Additionally, each week will include three Thematic Packs and the final week has a Legendary Pack up for grabs. All players need to do in order to claim these is log into Apex Legends from their platform of choice, it would seem.

For folks that already have the three Legends being offered, there unfortunately appears to be no replacement freebies, but the Thematic Packs and Legendary Pack will still be available. Additionally, each of the various free offers can only be claimed during the week they are available despite the fact that it will go on for several weeks in total, so if you want one of them specifically you’ll need to make sure to log into Apex Legends during the window where they are up for grabs.

As noted above, Apex Legends Season 12, or “Defiance,” is set to launch on February 8th and bring with it Mad Maggie as its newest Legend. Apex Legends‘ most recent season, “Escape,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Ash among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with “Defiance” technically being Season 12. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

