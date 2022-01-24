Apex Legends Reveals Season 12 Start Date, New Legend

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has officially confirmed that Season 12 of the popular free-to-play video game will launch on February 8th. Called “Defiance,” subtitled like other recent seasons for the video game, Season 12 will officially add Mad Maggie to the playable roster of Legends.

The new trailer, which is part of the larger “Stories from the Outlands” series that focuses on the lore of Apex Legends, explains exactly how Mad Maggie came to be involved in the Apex Games in the first place. Longtime players might already be familiar with Mad Maggie given her involvement with Fuse in the past and her taking over the map back when he was introduced. You can check out the new trailer featuring Mad Maggie for yourself below:

It’s time for Mad Maggie to face justice for her crimes. But when you can’t be innocent and you won’t be guilty, what fate lies in store? pic.twitter.com/8VnASe1V2f — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 24, 2022

Further details about Apex Legends‘ new season, and its new playable character, will be announced soon, according to Respawn Entertainment. If the new season is anything like the rest of them, that should include some map changes or additions as well as a new weapon and further details on Mad Maggie’s kit. And that’s just what’s expected; Respawn Entertainment has, of late, been pretty good about also adding something unexpected in big updates.

As noted above, Apex Legends Season 12, or “Defiance,” is set to launch on February 8th and bring with it Mad Maggie as its newest Legend. Apex Legends‘ most recent season, “Escape,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Ash among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with “Defiance” technically being Season 12. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Mad Maggie so far? Are you excited to see her jump of the lore and into the playable roster for the popular free-to-play video game?