Apex Legends Season 11 Patch Notes Confirm Weapon and Care Package Changes

The patch notes for Apex Legends Season 11 are out which means players now know exactly how their favorite weapons and Legends will be changed this next season. For the former, the patch notes include nerfs for the EVA-8 and the L-STAR – both of which have been exceptionally dominant in all levels of play this season – as well as some care package changes that’ll bring back the Triple Take as a marksman weapon.

This next season is also introducing a totally new Hop-Up to the game: The Dual Shell. It only works with the Mastiff shotgun and the 30-30 Repeater, and when it’s equipped, it allows users to reload two rounds at once instead of one at a time. The other Hop-Ups currently in the game will remain intact, so you don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to Boosted Loader, Deadeye’s Tempo, or any other current Hop-Ups.

All of the changes related to Apex Legends weapons and gear can be seen below courtesy of the patch notes.

Supply Drop Rotation

This season the Triple-Take returns to floor loot and taking its place is the G7 Scout. The Scout enters the Supply Drop with its old friend the Double-Tap Trigger equipped.

Hop-Ups

Dual Shell – Each round loaded into the Mastiff or the 30-30 Repeater is doubled.

Fully-Kitted Rotation

Added: Mastiff 30-30 Repeater, R-301, CAR, Longbow

Removed: Peacekeeper, Rampage, RE-45, Flatline, and Charge Rifle

EVA-8

Fire rate reduced from 2.1 to 2.0

Peacekeeper

Slightly increased pellet size

Choke up time reduced from 1.5s to 1.25s

Choked up shots remain tight for slightly longer when exiting ADS

Longbow

Damage reduced from 60 to 55

L-STAR

Reduced barrel effectiveness at all rarity tiers

Significantly reduced projectile collision size

Damage reduced from 18 to 17

G7 Scout

Damage increased from 34 to 36

Double Tap added to Supply Drop G7 Scout

Supply Drop Weapon Rates

Early game crate weapon rate increased from 25% to 50%

Mid game crate weapon rate increased from 50% to 75%

Late game crate weapon rate increased from 75% to 100%

Hot Zone Gold Loot Rates

Increased amount of gold loot that spawns in hot zones

Crafting

Increased ammo from crafting

Light Ammo 20 → 60

Heavy Ammo 20 → 60

Energy Ammo 20 → 60

Shotgun Ammo 8 → 24

Arrows 16 → 48

Sniper 12 → 36

Crafting Ammo price increased from 5 to 10 per weapon

Evo Armor Points from crafting increased from 100 to 150

Evo Armor Points cost increased from 45 to 50

Replaced a sniper bundle with a shotgun bundle featuring the Dual Shell

Apex Legends Season 11 is scheduled to start on November 2nd.