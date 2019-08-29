Apex Legends Details Plans for Future Events

In the wake of the sometimes-frustrating Iron Crown Collection Event, developer Respawn Entertainment has taken a moment to explicitly detail several types of events it intends to run in Apex Legends going forward. Whether this helps explain the developer’s thinking to fans remains to be seen, but it’s good that the company has officially set some expectations for future events.

Specifically, Apex Legends events can be lumped into one of three categories: Season Launches, Collection Events, and Themed Events. The Iron Crown Collection Event was, as the name implies, a Collection Event. According to the official blog post from Apex Legends‘ Director of Product Management Lee Horn, there are general guidelines for the three types of events, but certain aspects may change depending on what exactly is being released.

And they all share three common traits: one of more gameplay changes, new free progression content, and purchasable cosmetics. Of the three, Season Launches is obviously the biggest change with major map updates in addition to a new Battle Pass, Legend, and loot among other changes.

Here’s how Respawn distinguishes between the three different kinds of events, straight from the blog post:

Season Launches

“At the start of every season, you can expect a major map update, a new Legend, new loot items (weapons, ordnances, etc.), meaty changes to the Legend and weapon meta and balance, updates to our Ranked mode, and potentially new features (like we introduced in Season 2 with Ranked mode).Every season will also feature the release of a brand-new Battle Pass.”

Themed Events

“These events will generally occur during a season and bring with them a limited-time mode, event challenges that let players earn cosmetics, and a mix of event limited and evergreen cosmetics available for direct purchase. These events may also include a town takeover or small map change, and potential extensions to Apex Legends lore. Legendary Hunt was an example of a Themed Event, with the next one coming early September focused on a certain Phase Expert.”

Collection Events

“Collection Events will also take place throughout the season and deliver a limited-time mode, event challenges where players earn cosmetics, and a set of event limited cosmetics available via Event-specific Apex Packs or direct purchase; it’s your choice. Like Themed Events, Collection Events may also feature a town takeover or small map change.”

Additionally, the blog post notes that there will be another Collection Event in October, and that the feedback the team received from the Iron Crown Collection Event has led to certain changes which will be detailed prior to its launch.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.