Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Legend's Abilities

Another Apex Legends leak surfaced online this week, a leak which has supposedly unveiled the abilities of a new Legend. That new character's name is said to be "Ballistic," and as the name suggests, the Legend's leaked abilities are all about going on the offensive with enhanced gunplay and personalized weapon upgrades to benefit both Ballistic as well as his teammates. A first look at Ballistic may have also been revealed, too, though neither Respawn Entertainment nor Electronic Arts have confirmed any upcoming plans at this time.

The Ballistic leak was shared within the ApexUncovered subreddit, a forum for all things related to Apex Legends leaks. Based on those leaks, Ballistic's abilities are found below (the leaked image contains some errors in the text – those have been left as is).

Ballistic Leaked Abilities

Passive: Weapon Sling

A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory or [down on the D-pad]. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

Tactical: Smart Bullet

Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies guns will start heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock-on to a target.

Ultimate: Weapon Enhancer

When Activated nearby teammates get a buff applied. It gives faster reloads, unarmed move speed and Infinite Ammo. Ballistic's sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold.

An image shared alongside the leaked abilities showed a grey-haired character who looks very much like he's meant to be an authoritative figure who's seen plenty of battles over the years. Character designs often change between the time they're first seen and when the Legend is actually released, however, so there's no guarantee that this version of Ballistic is the most up-to-date one.

For those who've been following along with recent Apex leaks, the mentioning of an "Assault" class in the image above may look familiar to you. That's in reference to an associated leak that suggested some sweeping class reworks are underway that'll see existing Legends shifted into different categories with class-specific passive abilities added, too. Like Ballistic, however, these class updates haven't been made official in any way.