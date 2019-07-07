Apex Legends Glitch Lets You Get Inside A Leviathan

With the launch of Apex Legends Season 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, one of the big things Respawn added are Leviathans, giant dinosaur-looking beasts that players need to avoid getting squished by. That said, while players at first loved the beasts, some are getting sick of them, especially now that a glitch has been discovered that lets players get inside one and essentially hide from the competition. More specifically, a glitch has been discovered where players are getting inside the leg of a Leviathan rather then getting stomped by them.

In order to produce the glitch, you’ll need a Wraith Portal and an Octane jump pad. In other words, it’s not super straight-forward to recreate. But, if you have these two things, you can get inside one of the massive beasts.

Thankfully, Respawn is aware of the issue, which hopefully means a fix is coming soon. However, knowing how slow Respawn has been to work out bugs in the game previously, this one could plague the game for awhile.

At the moment, it’s unclear how commonly used this exploit is. I know I haven’t come across it, but now that’s out on the Internet, expect players to use it to their advantage when they can.

