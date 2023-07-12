The Apex Legends 10-Inch Nessie Plush Is On Sale For Prime Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So you found all of the Nessies hidden in Apex Legends around places like Kings Canyon as far back as 2019. An admirable achievement, but elite Nessie hunters have been collecting the plush that Jakks Pacific have released over the years. There are 6", 10", and exclusive 12" variants, but the one that Goldilocks chose is on sale here on Amazon as part of their Prime Day 2023 offerings. At the time of writing, it was available in green for $15.49, which is 23% off the list price. The 6-inch version is also available on Amazon for $9.99.

The Apex Legends Nessie Plush is part of a larger sale on collectibles that you can find here on Amazon for the second and final day of Prime Day 2023. Some of our favorite items from this particular sale include the following:

You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.