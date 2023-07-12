The Apex Legends 10-Inch Nessie Plush Is On Sale For Prime Day 2023
So you found all of the Nessies hidden in Apex Legends around places like Kings Canyon as far back as 2019. An admirable achievement, but elite Nessie hunters have been collecting the plush that Jakks Pacific have released over the years. There are 6", 10", and exclusive 12" variants, but the one that Goldilocks chose is on sale here on Amazon as part of their Prime Day 2023 offerings. At the time of writing, it was available in green for $15.49, which is 23% off the list price. The 6-inch version is also available on Amazon for $9.99.
The Apex Legends Nessie Plush is part of a larger sale on collectibles that you can find here on Amazon for the second and final day of Prime Day 2023. Some of our favorite items from this particular sale include the following:
- Transformers Generations Collaborative: Jurassic Park Mash-Up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 – 50% off
- McFarlane – DC Multiverse 7" – Batman Duke Thomas – 58% off
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Lobo (DC Rebirth) 7" Action Figure - 30% off
- DC Comics Batman, All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle – 40% off
- Batman 12-inch Bat-Tech Action Figure – 33% off
- DC Comics Batman 12-inch Attack Tech Batman Action Figure – 33% off
- Batman 3-in-1 Batcave Playset with Exclusive 4-inch Batman Action Figure and Battle Armor – 17% off
- HALO 6.5" Spartan Collection – Master Chief Action Figure – 30% off
- Funko: POP! Moment Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror Erised – 50% off
- Funko Pop! Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Previews Exclusive – 54% off
- Pokemon Battle Figure 2 Pack Blastoise & Charmander – 30% off
- Hallmark Nintendo Entertainment System NES Controller Christmas Ornament - 30% off
- Apex Legends Nessie 10" Plush – Green – 30% off
Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.