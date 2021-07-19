Apex Legends Reveals New Character and Weapon for Season 10

Over the last few days, Apex Legends players have been searching for a teaser for the game's newest Legend, and today, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed the character: Seer! According to Respawn, Seer will have "microdrones and an artist's eye" allowing him to see "opportunities that other Legends might miss." The whole thing is a bit ambiguous, but the character looks like an exciting new addition! Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more, as it seems Apex Legends' new season, Emergence, will release on August 3rd. A full trailer will debut on July 22nd at EA Play Live.

A new video in Respawn's Stories from the Outlands series was released to coincide with Seer's debut. The new video, "Metamorphosis" was directed by Robert Valley, who previously worked on Tron: Uprising and Love, Death & Robots. In the video, we learn that Seer's real name is Obi, and his gift is considered by many to be a curse. The video can be found at the top of this page, and in the Tweet embedded below.

A bad omen cast a shadow over Obi’s birth: will his light survive and emerge from the darkness? pic.twitter.com/uRBPA30r3q — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 19, 2021

In addition to the debut of Seer, a new weapon was revealed: the Rampage LMG. Like Seer, little has been revealed about the new weapon, but EA has teased that it has "a surprising source of firepower." During the new season, the World's Edge map will also get an update.

All in all, this is a nice tease to get fans excited for the upcoming season. With Season 9 nearly at an end, fans will soon get a chance to see how Seer will play. Hopefully, the newest Legend will live up to the hype!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the next season of Apex Legends? What did you think of this new episode of Stories from the Outlands? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!