Apex Legends Season 10 Character Teases Have Begun

Apex Legends Season 10 doesn't have an official release date just yet, but it seems that Respawn Entertainment is already teasing the game's newest Legend. Right now, players can check out a teaser for the new character in different locations on Olympus or World's Edge. The teaser will only spawn once per round, but players that activate it get to hear an interesting bit of new dialogue, and also receive a gun charm for completing it. All in all, this seems like a very fun way for Respawn Entertainment to build some hype ahead of the new Legend's full reveal!

The Apex Legends News Twitter account has shared a video of the tease, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Apparently, these teases have different audio lines from voice actress Elle Newlands based on the Legend that interacts with it. Funny enough, Newlands replied to the Tweet that she "never recognizes her voice when she hears it out of context!"

You can also complete the Legend teaser on the Icarus. Horizon: "Ooh, I think I know who built ye, seems like a nice lad." 🤔 (via @Ghostpxnts) pic.twitter.com/JHTj6LRR5k — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 17, 2021

Of course, players that want to check out the teaser will have to be wary of opposing players while doing so. Scouting out various locations in search of the teaser is certainly a distraction, and one that can result in an in-game death if players aren't careful!

Current speculation points to an August 3rd release date for Season 10, but fans will just have to wait patiently for Respawn to reveal something concrete. Season 9 is clearly coming to a close, and fans can't be blamed for wanting to see what might come next. Hopefully the developer won't keep us all waiting for too much longer!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the next season of Apex Legends? Have you been able to locate this teaser? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!