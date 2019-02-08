‘Apex Legends’ Developer “Would Love To” Bring The Game To Nintendo Switch

The hottest game right now — Apex Legends from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts — is unfortunately not available on the Nintendo Switch. Meaning, if you want to get your battle royale fix on the Nintendo platform, Fortnite is still your best bet. However, that may change in the future.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Respawn Entertainment revealed that it would love to bring the game to the hybrid console, however, at the moment, it has nothing to announce. Now, this — to me, at least — seems to be a pretty big tease that at the very least the EA-owned developer is looking at exploring a Nintendo Switch port (or it’s looking into the idea of shipping it out for an external studio to handle).

However, this doesn’t mean we will ever get a Nintendo Switch port. While Respawn would love to bring the game to the platform, there’s a ton of potential variables that could get in the way. And even if it does attempt to bring the game to the system, technical limitations may pose an issue, though given that the game is running in a (highly modified) version of Valve’s source engine, this doesn’t seem a likely problem.

In addition to wanting to bring the game to Nintendo Switch, Respawn also expressed interest in bringing the game to mobile platforms, which seems the more obvious of the two ports considering the mobile market has much more profit potential than the Switch market.

If I was a betting man, I’d say both ports are likely, with the mobile port probably coming first. But, who knows, at this point all we can do is speculate.

For those that don’t know: Apex Legends launched this past Monday via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And it’s already a pretty big hit. Not only do people seem to be liking the new battle royale game, but there’s a ton of people playing it, with the game racking up 10 million players in less than 72 hours.

