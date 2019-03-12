‘Apex Legends’ April Fools’ Plans May Have Leaked

A new Apex Legends leak may have just revealed what Respawn Entertainment has in store for April Fools’ Day this year.

Last month, Respawn Entertainment revealed it has some things it’s planning for April 1 this year, but obviously, it didn’t disclose what. And of course, this has spawned ample speculation from the community on what could be coming. Fall damage? Titans? Only Mozambiques? As you’d expect, the guesses have been all over the place.

That said, the guessing may finally be over thanks to a new datamining effort by Gaming Intel. According to the outlet, there’s multiple in-game files that were likely added with the most recent update that reference April Fools’ Day.

More specifically, mentioned with April Fools are the words “rodeo,” “piggback,” and “vehicle.” Now, what this could mean, is anyone’s best guess. But the most common guess is that it has to do with the previously leaked hoverbikes. As for what “piggyback” means though, who knows. Maybe for one day players will be use to hoverbikes, or maybe when they go to use them some prank ensues.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t provide any concrete information on what Respawn Entertainment is cooking up for the day, but it does confirm it has something, while also shedding some light on what it could be.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port.

