‘Apex Legends’ Lag Threatens To Turn It Into ‘PUBG’ Says Shroud

Unlike many streamers, popular Twitch personality and former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek is not known for his rage and tirades. But it appears like playing so much Apex Legends recently is starting to take its toll.

More specifically, the lag problem that randomly rears its head during Apex Legends matches recently caused Shroud and his team to lose a match, and it appears it was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

As you can see in the video below, in the last encounter of the game, Shroud meets an opponent he can’t overcome: lag. None of his bullets register, but the bullets shot at him do, downing him quickly. And not long after he goes down, his team lost. And of course, Shroud was not having any of it.

“We literally lost to these guys because of f**king lag” said Shroud angrily. “I’m gonna break something! Holy sh*t, I hate when stuff isn’t in my control.”

Shroud continued, comparing the game’s lag to PUBG, which is infamous for its latency issues.

“I left the game,” said Shroud. “I can’t play until it’s fixed. This is PUBG all over again, dude.”

Of course, Shroud isn’t the only player who has come across latency issues in Apex Legends. That said, it’s not extremely common. But given that Apex Legends is a game all about speed and accuracy, it’s perhaps even more exasperating than coming across lag in other games.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port.

