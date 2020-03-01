Apex Legends Player Has the Worst Luck When Trying to Outrun the Ring

Like many of its other battle royale peers, Respawn Entertainment‘s Apex Legends includes a shrinking play area, with players taking damage so long as they remain outside the ring. Fortnite, for example, has the encroaching storm that serves the same purpose. It’s not an immediate death sentence, however, to find yourself outside of the established ring, and playing with how much damage versus what you can loot and so on is a time-honored tradition. But sometimes, just sometimes, the entire map can work against you, as one unlucky player recently found out.

As you can see in the video embedded below, a Wraith player was trying to get into the safe zone by using one of the constant features of all Apex Legends maps: the red balloons that serve as jump towers. Players can quickly zip up the installation and use it to fly in whatever direction they want for a short time. It’s sort of like spawning or respawning; you have a specific window of time to angle yourself and glide to a destination. Unfortunately for the player in question, they chose to land at a very specific angle on top of a bowl-shaped building, and, well… you can see for yourself.

The angle of the bowl is such that, much like a spinning coin, the Wraith zooms around the sides and out the way they came in without coming to a stop. Because they were coming in from outside the ring, they’re launched right back into where they’ll take damage, surely leading to their doom. The video stops just before they would land, but the health bar and knockdown shield popping up isn’t promising. Basically, they’re downed, and now far outside the ring of safety… which probably translates to “dead.” RIP to this Wraith player.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 – Assimilation is now available across all of those platforms. Given that Season 4 only just launched, it’s currently unclear when it might end. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.