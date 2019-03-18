‘Apex Legends’ Season 1 Battle Pass Is All About the Core Experience, Says Respawn

The wait for Apex Legends‘ first Battle Pass is just about over, and fans are filled with an abundance of excitement. Respawn Entertainment officially announced the free-to-play battle royale title’s Season 1 start date, which is very soon, which means players will have over 100 items to collect over the next few months. That said, the developers of the hot new game have released a statement about their philosophy behind their version of the Battle Pass, and they have mentioned that the first iteration is only just the beginning of what is to come in the future for Apex Legends’ Battle Passes.

In a post on the EA website, lead product manager Lee Horn gave a brief overview of what the studio is all about when it comes to the Battle Pass in Apex Legends. “Our first Battle Pass is all about letting you continue to learn and experiment with the core Apex Legends experience while earning awesome loot at the same time,” Horn said.

Horn then went on to say how the first Battle Pass isn’t meant to be the most developed version of itself this time around, and for good reason. “You’ll notice the first version isn’t built around a complex quest system where you need to do a 720 backflip off of Watchtower Artemis and get two Wingman headshots before hitting the ground,” he continued. “While we think there’s really cool design space in quests and challenges for future Battle Passes, we wanted the initial version to allow our players to just play and learn the game.”

As you have likely seen by now, the Apex Legends Battle Pass is filled with a bounty of goodies for players to collect and enjoy throughout their experience. While it isn’t the most groundbreaking content, it’s more so meant to help players “fill out their initial collection at a deep discount.”

Apex Legends is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what was included with the Season 1 Battle Pass, you can check that out right here.

What do you think about all of this? Since the Season 1 Battle Pass doesn’t contain the greatest loot in the game, are you concerned for the future of Apex Legends’ Battle Passes? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

