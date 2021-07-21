Apex Legends Season 10 Adding Warzone Inspired Feature

✖

Apex Legends Season 10 is coming quickly, and Respawn Entertainment is starting to give fans more information on what to expect when it arrives. Earlier this week, EA confirmed that fans can expect to see a change to the World's Edge map. We probably won't have concrete details on those changes until EA Play Live, but the unofficial Apex Legends News Twitter account has spotted a potential change in some of the media Respawn has already released. Apparently, the World's Edge map might be getting cable cars, in a manner similar to Call of Duty: Warzone. That could make for an interesting addition!

The Tweet from the Apex Legends News account can be found embedded below.

Looks like we'll be getting some form of cable cars on World's Edge 👁️ pic.twitter.com/EZJiNG7opP — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 20, 2021

In a follow-up Tweet, the Apex Legends News account points out that the cable cars can be seen in different locations on the map, implying that they won't be a static addition. In fact, it seems that they might be used by players to navigate over sections covered in lava! Hopefully, we'll get some concrete information when the launch trailer for Season 10 is released on July 22nd.

While the changes to the World's Edge map haven't been confirmed just yet, Respawn has revealed some details about the next season of Apex Legends. Season 10 will be known as Emergence, and will add an all-new Legend in the form of Seer. The character received his own entry in the Stories from the Outlands series, which provides some hints at how the character will play in the game. Last but not least, the Rampage LMG weapon has also been revealed, and EA has teased that it will have "a surprising source of firepower."

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

[H/T: Dexerto]