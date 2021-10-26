Apex Legends Season 11 Trailer Confirms Ash’s Abilities, New Map

After much teasing and more than a few leaks, Apex Legends players finally got the new trailer for the Apex Legends: Escape season. This gameplay trailer showed off more of the new map which has now been confirmed as “Storm Point” while also showing off some of the abilities the new Legend, Ash, uses. Some blog posts accompanying this content provided more specifics on what awaits players on Storm Point and what Ash can do.

The new trailer can be found below for those who haven’t seen it yet. It features the tropical location that we’ve seen over and over again in the teasers for Season 11. We now know that the new map will be known as Storm Point and that it’s the biggest map Respawn Entertainment has ever created.

“Located on the planet Gaea, Storm Point is a long-forgotten IMC research base and is now home to the Apex Games,” Respawn said about its new map. “It’s our largest map to date, about 15% bigger than World’s Edge, our previous map-size record holder. It features a wide variety of diverse locations, from tropical island hopping to giant mountain slides that allow you to play higher than previous maps.”

Some highlights of the map include the removal of the redeploy balloons with Gravity Cannons taking their place. These structures offer a new method of rotating around the map and allow players to use weapons and abilities while they’re traveling through the air to the landing point. Wildlife such as prowlers, spiders, and flyers call Storm Point home, and defeating them while clearing out new Wildlife Nests will award players with loot and progress towards strengthening EVO Shields. More details on the map can be seen here.

As for Ash, we’ve now gotten new details on that character as well. Her abilities are all based around hunting down and hampering enemy teams with an Ultimate that allows her to quickly close the gap for an all-in. Detailed descriptions of those abilities can be seen below:

Passive Ability: Marked for Death

Ash’s map shows the location of recent deathboxes and marks surviving attackers.

Tactical Ability: Arc Snare

Throw a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy who gets too close.

Ultimate Ability: Phase Breach

Tear open a one-way portal to a targeted location.

The new Apex Legends season with this map, Legend, the C.A.R. SMG weapon, and more will release on November 2nd.