Fortnite Confirms Fallout Crossover

Fortnite gets new crossovers all the time, as developer Epic Games loves collaborating with the biggest media properties in the world. Recently, Fallout has staked its claim on that mantle after the massive success of the new TV series and the continued improvement of Fallout 76. Thus, it made sense when rumors started to swirl that Fortnite's developers were working to bring Fallout content to the battle royale in one form or another. Today, Epic Games has officially confirmed those rumors in a new Twitter post featuring the good old Brotherhood of Steel.

Fortnite x Fallout Is Happening Soon

Fortnite's new post on Twitter is fairly simple. It features a character in Power Armor looking off-screen. The caption the team posted with the picture is only the winking emoji and the thumb's up emoji. Other than that, the team didn't give any hints about what this crossover is going to feature. We will almost certainly see a skin featuring a character in Power Armor, but otherwise, your guess is as good as the next person.

That said, it would be strange to feature Fallout in Fortnite so soon after the successful launch of the Fallout TV series. Hopefully, Epic will bring in characters from that show to capitalize on the hype around it. That could mean we see skins for characters like Lucy and The Ghoul, or Epic might decide to incorporate them as NPCs if the crossover event is a bit more ambitious than a simple skin launch. Either way, it would be a big surprise if characters from in and around Vault 33 don't make their way into Fortnite as a part of this.

Another thing that's being left up to the imagination is the release date for the Fallout content. Epic isn't giving anything away, but it's most likely coming alongside Chapter 5 Season 3, which starts on May 24th. That's what prominent leakers like Hypex are saying on Twitter. While you'll still want to take that info with a grain of salt, it's the move that makes the most sense. After all, Epic will want to continue drumming up hype for the launch of Season 3, and teasing popular properties is one of the best ways to do that.

In fact, Fortnite isn't the first property they've been teasing ahead of Season 3. The official account recently tweeted about a potential Loki crossover, while also teasing new Points of Interest that players will uncover on the Season 3 map. With about a week until it officially launches, expect several more teases and leaks popping up.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.