Apex Legends: Everything to Expect From Season 5

Apex Legends is still in its fourth season, the same one that introduced Revenant and a new battle pass for players to work through, but that season is now starting to wind down. Players have fewer than two weeks to progress through the battle pass before it ends which signals the incoming Season 5 and everything that typically comes with those seasons. That means new characters, new maps, new guns, and more features added at the start of the season that players only have teases and glimpses of at this time. We don’t know the full details of Season 5 yet, but we know some of what to expect and how to piece together some things players have already heard. Season 4 is called “Assimilation” in Apex Legends and brought players a couple of notable features to recall before moving onto the next season. Revenant has been in the game for a while now as the new Legend for this season and just recently got some buffs, so if you’ve been putting off playing as him, now’s the time to try. It also added a permanent map rotation between Worlds Edge and Kings Canyon to give players multiple map options to play on. Respawn Entertainment hasn’t officially announced the start date of Season 5 nor has it begun talking about it too much, but that should change as the current season’s end draws nearer. Until then, read on to see what we and players know about Season 5 as well as what we can expect from it.

When Does Season 4's Battle Pass End? We may now know when Season 5 is going to start, but by knowing when Season 4’s battle pass is set to end, we can get pretty close to that date. According to the in-game menu for the battle pass, this season’s assortment of premium and free rewards is set to become unobtainable after May 4th. While exact times haven’t been given, players should expect to get everything out of the battle pass that they want before that date. Next season will of course introduce another battle pass for players to progress through whether they pay for it or just get the free version. There’s historically been little downtime between seasons’ battle passes ending and the next one starting, so somewhere around the week of May 4th feels like a safe bet for when we’ll see Season 5 and its battle pass launched.

New Legend Getting a new Legend in Apex Legends has become an expected event for every season. Octane was added in Season 1, Wattson in Season 2, Crypto in Season 3, and Revenant in Season 4. Every season has only introduced one Legend at a time, so don’t get your hopes up for a second one in Season 5, but one Legend is almost certainly guaranteed. But who will that Legend be? Players have datamined information about numerous characters, but that information is never 100% trustable, and it’s difficult to tell when (or if) anything will actually be added that’s found in the game’s files. A popular idea among the Apex Legends theorists is that there’s a new character named Loba who’s supposedly coming to the game. The thought is that she’s the young girl seen in the Season 4 trailer above, though her in-game appearance will of course feature an older version of her. Respawn has shown that it’s quite capable of pulling a fast one on players though, so it’s impossible to say who the next character will be.

New Map/Map Changes Map changes happen more frequently than new characters are added, but only a bit more often. World’s Edge was introduced in Season 3 as the game’s second map, not including variants of the existing King’s Canyon, but changes to maps’ various points of interests are much more common since they don’t require creating an entirely new map. Map releases happen even less frequently than map changes, but there’s a chance one will come in Season 5. Season 4 just changed up the existing maps, so after a season off, perhaps we’ll see a new one next season. New map or not, map changes are guaranteed to happen in Season 5. It’s just a matter of seeing what will happen with the two playable maps. Players have already begun discovering teasers hidden around the current maps that might be pointing to what’s happening next season.

Town Takeovers Going along with the occasional map changes that happen at the start of each season are the occasional Town Takeovers which happen throughout the seasons. These takeover events are typically centered around one character and build up their backstory while giving players new cosmetics, challenges, and in-game points of interest to check out. Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound are just a few of the characters who’ve been showcased in past Town Takeover events. The Old Ways event that’s ending soon featured Bloodhound with unique skins for the Legend and others along with a certain area of the World’s Edge map with limited-time trials for players to compete in. There’s no telling which character will take over parts of the game next, but expect it to be different from the ones listed above.

New Weapons Along with map changes and new Legends, seeing at least one new weapon added to the game also seems like a certainty. Weapons have been introduced gradually to the game since its launch with weaker ones buffed, stronger ones nerfed, and others adjusted to better fit into the meta. Season 4 introduced the Sentinel to the game, for example, a sniper rifle which can be charged up with a Shield Battery to shatter shields. So what type of weapon will be added? Again, datamines and leaks can only take players so far, so it’s better to look at what’s been added in the past and what the game lacks to guess what might happen. We’ve gotten a new energy assault rifle, an energy machine gun, and two sniper rifles since the game’s launch, so perhaps the next weapon will be one that doesn’t fit into a category not listed there. Pistols, light machine guns, and sub-machine guns are currently tied for the fewest number of weapons in the game with three in each category.

New Game Modes Limited-time game modes have become a staple in battle royale games to keep things fresh and lively amid the standard modes of various sizes, so there will definitely be more game modes of that kind in Season 5. Whether we see permanent game modes added is another question entirely though, but it seems unlikely. The Grand Soirée event that happened earlier in the year, for example, introduced numerous limited-time modes for players to try out. Those all went away eventually, but players did get the permanent addition of Duos to the game to allow them to put together two-person teams instead of the standard three-person groups. Solos aren’t happening which means the only way to go from here would be Quads, though seeing that happen is far less likely than getting new limited-time modes.

Mirage Buffs A much more specific change we can probably expect to see in Season 5 is an update for Mirage. The character’s a good time to play as with his witty banter and outplay potential, but his abilities leave something to be desired compared to others and have been the subject of discussions within the community since his release. Respawn has already confirmed that buffs are on the way for Mirage, but what those will be and when they’ll happen isn’t known. Players have an idea that the “Emergency Dance Party” ability from one of Apex Legends’ limited-time modes will be Mirage’s new ultimate, and while it’s a pretty good guess, we can’t say for sure. Ok guys, I'm only gonna say this once - I feel you people out there talking about Mirage buffs, and the one thing I'll say is... it's coming... pic.twitter.com/Ac1XkiNjMG — Carlos Pineda (@pinedsman) April 7, 2020 No characters have ever been reworked in Apex Legends, though if it were to happen to someone, it’d probably be Mirage. “It’s coming” doesn’t provide much of a timeframe for when buffs will arrive, but with Season 5 drawing nearer, it’d make sense to hold them until that season’s arrival.