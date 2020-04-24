Apex Legends Season 5 Start Date Announced, Season 4 Extended

Respawn Entertainment announced on Friday the start date for the fifth season of Apex Legends, a season which is now scheduled to begin on May 12th at 10 a.m. PDT. This date is a bit behind the one many players had in mind considering what time the Season 4 battle pass is supposed to end, but it makes sense seeing how Respawn has also confirmed that Season 4 has been extended one more week. This means another week of challenges and working your way through the battle pass to get everything you want from it, but it also means one more week to wait until we see everything that’s coming from the next season.

The announcement about the Season 5 start date was included in a post which was largely about an alternate game mode with only a few lines about the current and upcoming seasons snuck in there. For context, the new game mode is called the Battle Armor Event and consists of players only getting certain armor types and a P2020. You can find loot like normal there, but no other shields, so it’s up to players to level the shields up themselves. The last version of that event – the one where you’re dropping in with Evo Shields – ends when Season 5 starts.

“Saturday, May 9 @ 10:01 am PDT - Tuesday, May 12th @ 10am PDT (when Season 5 kicks off): Evo Armor only,” Respawn said with the Season 5 announcement tucked in the description of the game mode. “Players have been asking for this since we introduced the concept of Evo Armor, so we’re particularly excited to see how this unfolds. And if you want a pro-tip from me: get in fights early, or you’ll be left limping into the final circle with Level 1 armor! We’re also turning on double Level XP for Top 5 finishes across all modes during this phase.”

Respawn confirmed in the same announcement that Season 4 had been extended. The battle pass menu in-game has been ticking down the end date for this season’s pass which would’ve ended around May 5th, so the extension is for exactly one week.

“We’re also extending Season 4 by one week, giving those who want to grind out their Battle Pass or try and hit that next level of Ranked a little more time to do so before Season 5 kicks off on May 12,” Respawn said.

Apex Legends Season 5 begins on May 12th, so be sure to stay looking for more details and teasers before then.

