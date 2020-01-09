New Apex Legends Event Is a Wild Pathfinder Party

Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale video game has announced that it’s starting things off this year with a wild Pathfinder party featuring a whole bunch of different limited-time modes. How many limited-time modes, you might ask? Seven. Seven different limited-time modes, some of which are entirely new, over the course of a two-week period.

“We’re kicking off the decade with a bang!” Apex Legends product manager Brad “SaladGuy-RSPN” Pettigrew states as part of the game’s announcement of the event. “The Grand Soirée Arcade Event features seven limited-time modes, with a new mode rotating every two days. You’ll notice some familiar favorites like Armed and Dangerous and new modes like DUMMIE’s Big Day, but we’re being coy on the details for now – you’ll have to jump in for yourself to see all the surprises we have to offer.”

As mentioned above, several of these are returning limited-time modes, but several more are totally new. Third-Person Mode and DUMMIE’s Big Day, at least from what we can see in the trailer, look to both be pretty wild. You can take a look at all the stuff going on in the helpful summary, direct from Respawn Entertainment, below:

In addition to the various limited-time modes, Art Deco-inspired cosmetics will be available for direct purchase during the event for $5 a pop, and there will be challenges where players can earn points to then gain other rewards. Additionally, six new Legendary Skins are being added to the core loot pool when the event starts.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Grand Soirée Arcade Event is set to begin on January 14th and run through January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.