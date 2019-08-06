Apex Legends Is Adding a Solo Mode

Apex Legends is giving the community what many players have been asking for since the game’s launch: A Solos mode. Like other battle royale games, this mode will take away the team element from Apex Legends and will let players compete against each other in a free-for-all fight where only one can win. This Solos mode is part of a limited-time event called the Iron Crown Collection which will have the mode playable for two weeks.

Solos is a feature that’s been at the top of many players’ want lists, and they’ll finally get it on August 13th. As part of the event, Solos will be live until August 27th when the mode will presumably be taken away assuming Electronic Arts doesn’t opt to keep it in the game permanently at that point.

An announcement on Twitter confirmed the news of the upcoming Solos mode along with a brief video to tease the feature.

Next week, only one can reign. 👑 The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time

mode begins 8/13. pic.twitter.com/8tG4EhIqQf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2019

A comment made during one of EA’s recent financial reports hinted that Apex Legends would be getting “one of the most fan-requested features” since the game was launched. This feature is almost certainly related to that teaser and certainly meets the criteria of that statement.

Since this mode is only being added as a limited-time event, it looks as though Respawn Entertainment is using the two-week period to test out how a Solos mode does in Apex Legends. The game so far has only featured one game mode where three players form one team, so this will be the first time that it’s broken away from that format. Depending on how well it’s received and how many players take part, there’s always the chance that it could be kept on as a permanent mode. If the amount of player who’ve been requesting the mode end up participating, Solos queues will likely stay pretty full.

Adding a Solos mode could also impact the balance of the game. Since every character is currently balanced for the three-player teams, having the Legends breaking out on their own will almost certainly see some stand out among others in the solo environment. Players can probably expect to see a lot of Pathfinders, Wraiths, and Octanes during this limited-time event.

Apex Legends’ new Iron Crown Collection Event with its Solos mode will start on August 13th.