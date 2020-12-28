Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Developer is Creating a New Franchise

✖

Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer Respawn Entertainment has been extremely busy over the last few years and some new information has now come about that indicates the studio won’t be slowing down any time soon. Not only has Respawn been working hard on all of these aforementioned titles, but it’s apparently beginning to put together a team to develop a wholly new IP.

Seen in a new Respawn job listing, the studio is actively looking to hire for the role of a Generalist Software Engineer. While this typically wouldn’t be anything to write home about, the position is said to specifically be for a new team that is being established internally to work on a new property. Respawn obviously doesn’t hint at what this new IP might look like, but it does note that this team is currently quite small and is still in the “incubation” stage.

This latter point is quite interesting as it might indicate what type of project Respawn could be working on. If this team is meant to be small throughout the entirety of this title’s development, this could perhaps be a game more minute in scale compared to what we’re used to from the studio. Then again, this development team could very easily grow quite a bit in the future once the idea for this new franchise has been properly fleshed out.

It’s worth noting that if Respawn is looking to staff up for a new project, it might spell bad news for those still hoping for a third Titanfall entry. With the Apex Legends developers continuing to work on the multiplayer title and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order team surely beginning to toil away on a sequel, it's hard to see where a third Titanfall game fits in, especially if this new group is creating something entirely new.

One thing is for certain with this move though -- Respawn is growing to a pretty major degree. Not only has the studio been juggling all of the games mentioned previously, but it also just released a new VR-only Medal of Honor game entitled Above and Beyond earlier this month. In short, Respawn is becoming one of the biggest studios that Electronic Arts owns.

Given how early into development this job description makes the mystery project out to be, there’s a good chance that we won’t hear about this title publicly for quite some time. Whenever it does come about though, we’ll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

So what are you hoping to see Respawn make next with this mysterious IP? And do you think the chances of Titanfall 3 arriving are now even slimmer? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more.