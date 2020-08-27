Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Reveals New Trailer

✖

Electronic Arts’ new Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond game made an appearance at Gamescom Opening Night this week to show off more of the new take on the Medal of Honor franchise. The Medal of Honor games have been around for a long time now, but this time, the next story will be told through virtual reality. A trailer revealed during Gamescom Opening Night gave us better insights into what the new experience will look like by teasing some parts of the story that’ll unfold.

This new Medal of Honor experience takes place Europe in World War II. It involves acts of sabotage and revisits to historic battles across different countries and with those battles taking place in everything from the sky to the sea.

“Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is an action-packed and incredibly immersive VR experience set in World War II, where you step into the boots of an agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in war torn Europe,” a preview of the game released previously reads. “A deep single-player campaign takes you through historic events on land, air, and sea, sabotaging Nazi bases, subverting enemy plans, aiding the French Resistance, and much, much more. With the Oculus Rift, we’re bringing players into the Medal of Honor series in an entirely new way, with an experience that transports you back to Europe in the 1940s. It’s the closest thing to a time machine you’ll ever see.”

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the creators of Apex Legends and the Titanfall games, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be the first time the series has been revived in a long time now. While past Medal of Honor games have been multi-platform titles, this one will only be available on the PC. It gets even more exclusive when you consider that it’s a VR-only title that’s only going to be released for Oculus Rift devices.

Outsmart, infiltrate and outgun the Nazi war machine. @MedalofHonor: Above and Beyond puts you up close and personal with WWII like never before. Coming soon to the #OculusRift. pic.twitter.com/4l5fcN1x6T — Medal of Honor (@medalofhonor) August 25, 2020

Some concept art for the new Medal of Honor game was released previously ahead of its Gamescom appearance. Now that the latest trailer is out and the release date is approaching, we can expect more updates and reveals like these as we get closer to its release.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is scheduled to release exclusively for the Oculus Rift RELEASE DATE INFO.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.