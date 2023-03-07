Apex Legends Warning Issued After New Collection Event Update

Apex Legends kicked off another new Collection Event this week alongside a new type of Heirloom and other recolored cosmetics for players to acquire, but the event has not gotten started without issue. Not long after it went live, Apex developer Respawn Entertainment issued a warning that cautioned players not to play the Collection Event until they'd updated their client to the most recent patch. That's probably something that players would've done anyway once they were prompted to update the game, but if you don't do it, you run the risk of losing out on your event loot boxes.

The warning issued on Twitter by the Respawn account (and retweeted by the Apex one) said that there was an issue that interfered with rewards when it comes to the Collection Event. Specifics weren't provided in that tweet, but based on responses to it, it looks like players who started progressing through the Collection Event's tracker before getting the most recent update, 16.0.3, would earn enough points to acquire the first event pack but would not actually receive that pack.

We are disabling @PlayApex update 16.0.2 due to an issue where progressing the Collection Event on 16.0.2 interferes with rewards once you have updated to today's patch of 16.0.3. To avoid this issue please do not play the Collection Event without first updating your Apex client. — Respawn (@Respawn) March 7, 2023

Updating the game after you should've already received the pack apparently doesn't give it to you retroactively either. Replies to that tweet are full of people saying that they earned enough points on the old update to get the pack, updated the game afterwards, and still didn't get the box to open. Respawn hasn't been addressing those claims publicly, so it's unclear right now if there's going to be a way for people to claim that lost loot or if it's going to be gone for good.

For everyone else who did update their client before starting the Collection Event's tracker, you should be good to go.

This event is the latest Collection Event to follow in quick succession after the last one, but unlike the one before for the game's anniversary that gave everyone a shot at earning Heirloom Shards, this one focuses on one Heirloom, and it's a recolor of Wraith's, at that. It comes with new animations and effects as well, but it still marks the start of a precedent where one character can get more than one Heirloom before some characters even get their first.

Apex's Imperial Collection Event is live now and should be live until at least May 24th.