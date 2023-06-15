Apex Legends Update Nerfs Seer Into the Ground, Patch Notes Revealed

An Apex Legends update is releasing on June 20th, and the patch notes released this week show that Seer has some pretty hefty nerfs coming his way. All three of the Legend's abilities are being adjusted according to the patch notes, and while he's getting some new effects added to his abilities, too, the changes have overall been deemed some sizable nerfs for the character who's been a staple in competitive play since release. This same update will also include skins to join others added this season as well as another new Heirloom with this one going to finally giving Horizon the Apex Legend's first Mythic cosmetic.

The update in question will kick off the Dressed to Kill Collection Event which is one of several Collection Events that have taken place during the current Apex Legends season, though Seer is the only Legend getting balance adjustments in the update. Some other smaller but still notable changes were listed in the patch notes, too, but Seer's nerfs have been the hot topic in Apex Legends communities following Thursday's announcement.

Seer Nerfs

In Apex Legends' normal levels of play, Seer is far from being the most-picked character. But in the competitive scene, specifically the ALGS, he's the most-picked Legend by far due to his "wall hack" Passive that lets him track enemies' locations. Since that and his Tactical are being nerfed so heavily, people are already wondering how the Apex Legends meta will shift once this update drops.

Seer's nerfs coming in Apex's July 20th update can be found below to give a better idea of what people are talking about. In most instances, his changes skew largely towards nerfs with a "buffs" offered in exchange, but the adjustments are still net nerfs for the Recon Legend. The Apex Legend's Tactical ability, Focus of Attention, got the brunt of the nerfs outlined in the Apex update notes given that it'll no longer cancel heals and revives or other related actions. What it will do, however, is slow enemies down, and it'll also silence them similar to Revenant's Tactical.

Passive: Heartbeat Sensor

Range Reduced to 50m (was 75m)

Initial Heartbeat delay significantly reduced

Tactical: Focus of Attention

Range Reduced to 60m (was 75m)

Firing Speed Increased (~30% faster)

Removed Heal Cancel

Removed Revive Cancel

Removed Respawn Beacon Interaction Interrupt

Scan Time Reduced to 2.5s (was 8s)

Scan once again includes a full body highlight

Enemies hit by Focus of Attention are now Slowed for 2.5s

Silence Time Increased to 10s (was 1.75)

Enemies who are silenced by Seer are now also highlighted with a threat outline to Seer and his teammates but only when they have line of sight

Ultimate: Exhibit

Throw Range Reduced to ~15m (was ~50m)

Removed Diamond Scan Markers on Enemy Movement

Exhibit will now only show the footsteps of players moving in the zone



Diamond Markers will now ONLY appear with enemy gunfire for 1.25s

What Else Is In the Dressed to Kill Update?

Aside from these massive Seer nerfs, the Dressed to Kill Collection Event's accompanying patch notes also say that a Replicator shakeup is coming. The Sentinel and Alternator will come out of the crafter with the R-99 and the Rampage taking their places. The R-99 is the go-to weapon for may who've mastered its recoil, so we'll see soon how many players are willing to spend their crafting resources on it.

Other changes include a buff for the EVA-8's fire rate and a nerf for the Nemesis' projectile speed and gravity to prevent as many long-range lasers from the energy weapon. A number of quality of life changes will also be implemented with the blue Support Supply Bins now more likely to give out Mobile Respawn Beacons among other adjustments that can be read up on here. The Care Package remains unchanged given how those adjustments usually only happen at the start of a new Apex Legends season.

New Horizon Heirloom, More Skins

Discover the mysteries of the universe with Horizon’s Gravity Maw Heirloom 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Sn2mTVtJyT — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 15, 2023

It remains to be seen how much we'll see Seer's Heirloom used in-game now that he's being nerfed so hard, but Horizon, another commonly picked Legend, will soon have her own Heirloom to wield. Respawn Entertainment revealed Apex Legends' next Heirloom to be the Gravity Maw, a mace-like weapon featuring a spiked ball flowing above a hi-tech handle. It was shown off in the preview above that was shared on Twitter.

The same event is also introducing another wave of new skins for players to buy for Legends like Newcastle, Mad Maggie, Crypto, Revenant, and more. We see some of those in the trailer with bundle rotations shared to show when things will move in and out of the shop, too. As usual, those who want Horizon's new Heirloom will have to get all of these new Apex Legends skins either with crafting materials or Apex Coins.

Apex Legends' Dressed to Kill Collection event and the new update go live on June 20th.