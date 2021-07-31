Apex Legends Video Guides Players Through Seer's Abilities

✖

As the release of the new Apex Legends season draws nearer, Respawn Entertainment has been showing off more and more of the most interesting parts of the Emergence season. This weekend, the developers partnered with another content creator to show off what Seer can do so that players can have an idea of how to utilize the new Legend’s abilities. We’ve seen them in action already via a cinematic trailer, and now we have a better idea of how to chain them together before Seer is actually playable with the start of Season 10.

For the Seer-focused guide, Respawn partnered with Apex Legends player iTempp to demonstrate Seer’s abilities. It’s one thing to see them in action in a trailer, but it’s another to see a player actually contextualize them to show how they should be used in different situations.

With microdrones and an artist's eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can. 🦋 Our guy @iTempp is here with a quick guide on Seer to make sure you are a sight to behold when he launches Aug 3. pic.twitter.com/NZLniTBqyn — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 30, 2021

To make better sense of the ability explanations shared in the video, the full descriptions of Seer’s abilities found through the Apex site can be seen below:

Seer’s Abilities

Passive Ability: Heart Seeker Hear and visualize the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights.

Tactical Ability: Focus of Attention Seer summons his micro-drones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls interrupting and revealing enemies.

Ultimate Ability: Exhibit Create a sphere of micro-drones that reveal the location of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.



The same format of video was used to show of the new Rampage LMG that’s being added in the new season, too. Those are the two main additions coming next season aside from the bigger changes coming to the game’s maps, so it’s unlikely we’ll get too many more of these sorts of videos, if any, before the new season starts.

The next season of Apex Legends is scheduled to start on August 3rd, so expect to see plenty of Seer players and lots of Rampage LMGs being used whenever the next season is underway. A full set of patch notes should also be released around that time to show exactly what's changed.