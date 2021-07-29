Apex Legends Reveals New Gameplay Trailer Focused on Seer

✖

Earlier this month, Respawn Entertainment revealed Seer, the next playable character in Apex Legends. To build hype for the newest Legend, the developer dropped a short new trailer, showcasing how the character will play. Seer's microdrones were teased when his Stories from the Outlands episode debuted, and now we can see how they'll actually work in the game! Apparently, these microdrones will be able to emit a delayed blast "interrupting and revealing enemies" through his Focus of Attention ability. The microdrones come from his heart chamber, which can also be used as a net through the Exhibit ability, which reveals the locations of opponents.

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Meet Seer, a visionary artist and a Legend who fights for outcasts everywhere. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/1skwbeAw4t — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 29, 2021

In addition to those abilities, Seer can also use Heart Seeker, allowing him to hear the heartbeats of other Legends. It's unclear if this will work on Legends such as Pathfinder or Revenant, however. Regardless, it's clear where Seer gets his name from, and how he could quickly prove to be an exciting addition to the game. The trailer above shows a lot of interesting ways to use his abilities, and it's not hard to imagine a lot of players embracing him, as a result.

Luckily, the wait for Seer is nearly at an end! The newest legend will debut alongside Apex Legends Season 10, Emergence, which is set to land on August 3rd. In addition to the newest Legend, this season will include a number of other exciting changes. The new Rampage LMG should prove to be a powerful weapon, and the game's World's Edge map has been covered in a lot more lava. Last but not least, Ranked Arenas will be coming with Season 10. Hopefully these changes will make for an exciting new season!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you ready for the next season of Apex Legends? What do you think of Seer's abilities thus far? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!