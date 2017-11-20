Apparition Gets A Twisted New Trailer – First Look At The Upcoming First-Person Horror Game

October may have come and gone in a blink of an eye, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get our spook on in the wonderful world of gaming. A new horror game is stepping up to the plate from Polish publisher Fat Dog Games. Take a look inside the upcoming first-person horror game Apparition in their official reveal trailer:

As per the official Steam page:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Apparition is a first-person survival horror game, where the player’s goal is to document ghost activity in a haunted American forest – the Devil’s Tramping Ground in North Carolina. You can communicate with the dead using an Ouija board. This way the ghosts will be able to answer your questions. You will also be equipped with a video camera to further document paranormal activity. Every piece of evidence comes with extra points and the scores are then shown on the Global Player Board. The forest, in which the game takes place, is not only haunted by ghosts, it is also inhabited by animals.

The player becomes a paranormal activity researcher who roams a presumably haunted forest. During the night the player will fight for more evidence of paranormal presence and… for his own life. The forest is searched by demons, who may be dangerous once the researcher makes himself seen. The location is full of hidden letters written by those who visited the forest and had lived through the nightmare to tell the tale.”

Though the release date is a vague Q2 2018, the upcoming survival horror blend title looks like one that will definitely be worth looking into!