ARC Raiders’ Shrouded Sky Update Revealed & Explained In Detail

ARC Raiders is gearing up for one of its biggest updates yet. Developer Embark Studios has confirmed that the Shrouded Sky update will launch on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, bringing a suite of new gameplay features, environmental challenges, and threats to the Rust Belt and beyond. This update continues the game’s 2026 Escalation roadmap and aims to reshape how players approach raids and survival on the surface.

The highlight of Shrouded Sky is a dramatic new Hurricane map condition that transforms familiar terrain into a harsh, high-wind battleground. This condition is highlighted as a focal point in the update’s reveal trailer.

Alongside this environmental shift, the update introduces new ARC enemy types, giving players fresh combat encounters, as well as expanded progression systems like a new Raider Deck and new expedition opportunities.

Raiders will need to adapt quickly to survive the new Hurricane storm condition. The Hurricane dynamically affects mobility, with tailwinds boosting speed and headwinds slowing movement while draining stamina. Debris hurled by the storm can damage shields and expose players to enemies, while low visibility and unpredictable terrain demand new strategies. The hurricane also reveals new First Wave Raider Caches, offering high-value loot for those willing to brave the dangerous conditions.

What’s New in Shrouded Sky

In addition to the Hurricane, Shrouded Sky adds at least two new ARC enemy types to challenge Raiders:

Firefly – a flying ARC that uses flamethrower-like attacks from above, forcing players to take cover or outmaneuver it. It is featured briefly in the trailer for the update.

Comet – a relentless, aggressive ARC that patrols the battlefield, pursuing Raiders and keeping encounters unpredictable.

Combined with the hurricane, these enemies will create an intense situation that rewards careful planning and adaptability, much like the current roster of ARCs.

The update also delivers content aimed at long-term engagement. A brand new Raider Deck expands progression, offering new rewards for players to earn, while a new Weather Monitoring System: Project introduces new seasonal objectives for the community to complete, granting unique cosmetics. Additionally, Dam Battlegrounds will see layout improvements, including a brand new area: the Controlled Access Zone, which is slated to have obtainable, high-level loot.

In short, Shrouded Sky transforms the top-down experience of ARC Raiders. With its combination of dramatic weather and challenging new enemies, alongside expanded progression opportunities, this update promises new gameplay challenges to overcome and high-stakes excitement for both veteran and new players alike.

Shrouded Sky goes live on February 24, 2026, free for all players across supported platforms.

