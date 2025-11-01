ARC Raiders Fans Already Have New Maps and Content to Look Forward To

Extraction shooter ARC Raiders has been impressing fans and smashing records even before its full release. Though the post-apocalyptic shooter officially came out on October 30th, early playtests and server slams made it a huge hit. In fact, the game became Steam’s most popular extraction shooter even before its launch. Now that the game is truly out in the world, it’s remained at the top of the charts alongside juggernauts like Battlefield 6. But Embark Studios isn’t resting on its laurels, as a newly revealed update roadmap proves.

Just a day after ARC Raiders launched, Embark Studios shared its first update roadmap. This outline takes gamers through the remaining months of 2025, with several exciting updates headed our way this month and beyond. Along with the roadmap, the game has already received its first post-launch patch with bug fixes and beyond. Clearly, ARC Raiders has more excitement in store to keep things interesting for players. With a Very Positive rating already, it seems like this game’s popularity might only be beginning.

At launch, ARC Raiders gives players plenty to do. The game has 4 distinct maps full of challenges to navigate solo or with your crew of up to 3 players. But the amount of content currently available is just the beginning for the extraction shooter. We might only have two months left in 2025, but that doesn’t mean ARC Raiders is skipping this year’s update roadmap. Embark Studios recently shared its plans for free updates through the end of the year, including a brand-new map and new quests.

As the first patch revealed, ongoing quality of life updates and bug fixes are a part of the plan for ARC Raiders going forward. But the first influx of new content is already headed our way this month. November 2025 will bring a new Stella Montis map to ARC Raiders, giving us a total of 5 different maps to explore. There will also be a new ARC and new quests arriving in the November content update, along with a community unlock event and new items. The exact date for this major content patch isn’t yet available, but it’s exciting to see so many new features in the works to keep up the game’s impressive momentum on Steam alone.

December will bring another major update to ARC Raiders, as well. The Cold Snap update will add a new map condition, a new event, and even more new quests. And with 2025 winding down, this is likely just the beginning of new additions to the popular extraction shooter. The team behind ARC Raiders has already teased more on the horizon, which means 2026 will almost surely bring even more new free content to the game.

ARC Raiders is available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition costs $39.99, with the Deluxe Edition priced at $59.99.

