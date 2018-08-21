Arena of Valor Launches For Nintendo Switch Next Month

After going through a successful beta test earlier this summer, Tencent‘s Arena of Valor is ready to take to full battle on the Nintendo Switch.

The publishing team at Tencent Games has announced that the free-to-play MOBA, which is gaining a pretty big audience on the mobile front, will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch next month. A specific date wasn’t given just yet, but more than likely it could be coinciding with the launch of Nintendo’s online service for the system, somewhere over the second half of the month. You can view the latest trailer above, which runs through what you can look forward to from the Switch edition of the game!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the features for the game, in case you missed the beta:

Experience Arena of Valor, an epic new 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) designed by Tencent Games!

Call on your teammates to join you in the jungle! Crush your enemies in classic 5v5 combat in real time! Draw first blood, carry your team, and become legendary in the arena!

Classic 5v5 MOBA

Traverse a classic three-lane arena filled with nooks and crannies between towers. Watch out for enemies lurking in the brush and uncover secrets that wait in the jungle. Intuitive controls specifically designed for mobile will have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP in no time!

Growing Number of Legendary Heroes

Explore and command a roster of over 40 fearless heroes and counting, including a variety of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the perfect team to crush your opponents in battle!

The Ultimate MOBA Experience

First Blood, Double Kill, Triple Kill… all the features that you know and love right at your fingertips. Discover and dominate all the gameplay modes, including 5v5, 3v3, 1v1, and a unique “Hook Wars” mode that will challenge your skills and make you a true champion!

Fast Matchmaking & 10-Minute Matches

Team up with players all around the world in an instant. Carve your way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Carry your team to victory in less than 10 minutes!

Join Your Friends in Fierce Team Battles

Enjoy fast-paced combat and forge alliances with players around the world. Interact with friends and guild buddies every day using real-time voice chat. Share the load, work together, and fight strategically. Team up with your friends in Tourney Mode and soon you’ll be able to create your own league. Arena of Valor is the new eSport for your mobile devices.

Got What It Takes? Free to Play Forever

In Arena of Valor, it’s all about skill. We strive to create the most riveting and balanced gameplay, so you can turn the tide of battle and vie for glory no matter the odds. Win or lose, every action counts!

We’ll let you know once an official release date is confirmed. But it’s coming, Switch fans!