New Final Fantasy Game Revealed (And It’s Releasing Later This Year)

Square Enix changed the landscape of role-playing games forever when it launched the very first Final Fantasy back in 1987, which at that time launched for the original Nintendo Entertainment System. To say the franchise has come a long way since then would be an understatement, as over the years the Final Fantasy franchise has grown to encompass 16 mainline games and countless spinoffs. Now Square Enix has revealed a brand new addition to the Final Fantasy franchise, and the most surprising part is that the new Final Fantasy game is releasing later this year.

Ahead of this year’s Toy Fair, Square Enix and KessCo have revealed a brand new Final Fantasy Board Game inspired by the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remasters, and you can get your first look at the game below. Final Fantasy: The Board Game is the beginning of a new line of games, and this first entry will cover Final Fantasy I through III and adapt them in a streamlined and easy-to-play board game format. The best part is that the game will hit this year, with a release date of Quarter 3 of 2026.

This Is The Beginning Of A Major Final Fantasy Lineup

Square Enix and KessCo’s new partnership spans far more than just this initial release, and we might get more details on what’s coming up next at Toy Fair. If KessCo is following the Pixel Remaster path, then it’s safe to assume that after Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III, the next game will adapt Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and perennial favorite Final Fantasy VI.

What remains to be seen is if this runs past the Pixel Remaster era of games and into further releases in the franchise, including the beloved Final Fantasy VII. Technically, they could continue to tackle multiple games in this same format, and if you continued on with that method, there could be a release with Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VIII, and Final Fantasy IX. This is interesting from another angle as well, as previously Square Enix was publishing their own tabletop games directly, so it remains to be seen if they will continue to release new tabletop games or if all games in that format will be made by KessCo moving forward.

This partnership will also introduce new accessories, including Final Fantasy collectible RPG dice that will also make their debut in Quarter 3 of this year. These are also inspired by the Pixel Remaster format, and the aim is for them to be usable in gameplay and display-worthy for collectors. Each dice set will also feature a sculpted character figure that stands on top of the dice container. Hopefully, we’ll get a look at these during Toy Fair as well.

“We’ve seen how powerful FINAL FANTASY can be in the tabletop space recently, bringing longtime fans and brand-new players into a shared experience,” said Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. “We’re excited to partner with Square Enix and continue that momentum with our own faithful adaptation that honors what fans love most about the Pixel Remaster Era while delivering something fun, accessible, and collectible for the tabletop community.”

