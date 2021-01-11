Late Nintendo President Satoru Iwata to Have Book About Life Localized in English

✖

Ask Iwata, the book that features writings about the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, is finally being published in English later this year. The book was originally released in Japan back in 2019 and fans have been wondering for a few years now if it would ever be localized. Now, we finally have our answer and a firm release date.

On April 13, 2021, Ask Iwata will finally arrive in its English iteration for those who have been looking to read the book themselves. The book contains interviews, writings, and other passages that are tied to the “Iwata Asks” series that the longtime president ran when he was with Nintendo. It is also said to provide “insight into the leadership, development and design philosophies of one of the most beloved figures in gaming history.”

Along with containing passages from Iwata himself, the book notably features contributions from other notable faces at Nintendo. One of the most recognizable of these is Shigeru Miyamoto, the iconic creator behind franchises such as Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. Miyamoto talks in the book not only about the effect that Iwata had in his time at Nintendo, but also what the company has since been like without him.

As a whole, Ask Iwata is meant to memorialize one of the beloved faces of Nintendo. The book itself was published by Hobonichi, which is a company founded by Sigesato Itoi. For many, Itoi is likely more well-known as one of the creators of Earthbound and also was a longtime co-worker of Iwata. Itoi has written a number of sections in the book as well.

If you’re looking to pick up Ask Iwata when it releases later this year, the book should end up retailing for a little more than $20. In fact, if you’re looking to add it to your library already, you can even pre-order it right now from certain retailers.

