Asmodee’s Arkham Horror, KeyForge, Pandemic, and More Getting New Novels

Asmodee is home to some of the biggest tabletop franchises around, and now some of your favorite titles are getting their very own novels courtesy of their new publishing division Aconyte Books. The new line will encompass some big names in the space, and now Aconyte has revealed their first slate of new novels. The new novels will start hitting stores in May of 2020 and will feature novels based on titles like Arkham Horror, Legend of the Five Rings, Pandemic, and more. You can check out the full slate of upcoming 2020 titles below.

MAY 2020

Arkham Horror: Wrath of N’Kai – Josh Reynolds

There’s an ancient artefact on display in Arkham, and everyone wants to get their hands on it… big mistake.

Legend of the Five Rings: Curse of Honor – David Annandale

A band of samurai from the Crab clan discover an abandoned city on the edge of the Shadowlands, and what they find there changes them forever.

JUNE 2020

Pandemic: Patient Zero – Amanda Bridgeman

First week in the new job at the Global Health Agency for talented epidemiologist Bodhi Patel, and there’s an outbreak in Brazil that needs expert attention.

KeyForge: Tales from the Crucible – ed. Charlotte Llewelyn-Wells

Introducing the Crucible, the extraordinary artificial world at the centre of the universe where a myriad species have been assembled by unknown forces.

JULY 2020

Descent: Journeys in the Dark: The Doom of Fallowhearth – Robbie MacNiven

The Baroness of Forthyn’s daughter has gone missing, and the trail leads to the deepest, darkest part of Blind Muir Forest.

AUGUST 2020

Arkham Horror: The Last Ritual – S A Sidor

Infamous European surrealist Juan Hugo Balthazarr is feted by Arkham high society, but his art is darker than anyone can imagine.

Legend of the Five Rings: Poison River – Josh Reynolds

Introducing Daidoji Shinn, wastrel son of a Crane clan, who has just discovered he has a passion for investigating mysteries.

