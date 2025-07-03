Never-Before-Seen Digimon Revealed in New Digimon Alysion Trailer

The mobile version of the Digimon Card Game was originally announced in mid-March. Since then, not much new info has been revealed… until now. The recently launched official X account @Digimon_Alysion has been hard at work sharing new teasers and intel. Recently, a newly revealed Digimon Alysion trailer reveals the game’s theme song along with a bit of new footage from the game. But most importantly of all, the trailer kicks off with a never-before-seen Digimon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A demo for Digimon Alysion will be available for select gamers to enjoy at Anime Expo from July 3rd to July 6th. Though only those attending the event in person will be able to experience gameplay, the new theme song promo trailer is available for all fans to enjoy. The video gives fans a taste of the song “Firebird Girls” by Enna Alouette, which will be the theme song for Digimon Alysion. As the song plays, the promo shows off the main characters of the game along with some looks at card battles in Alysion.

🎬New Promo Video!



DIGIMON ALYSION's Music PV has been released!

It features never-before-seen Digimon, so be sure to check it out!#DIGIMONALYSION#Digimon#DigimonCardGame#DigimonTCG pic.twitter.com/s3dQDfxJ5Y — Official DIGIMON ALYSION (@DIGIMON_ALYSION) July 2, 2025

Although this promo is mostly intended to unveil the new theme song, it also shows off some in-game footage. Though the promo video is mostly cinematic, much like the reveal trailer, we get another look at what Digimon Alysion battles will be like. And of course, there’s also an exciting new Digimon reveal!

Renamon Gets New Digivolution in Digimon Alysion

For many Digimon fans, the real highlight here will be the never-before-seen Digimon at the start. As the promo video opens, we see Fox Digimon Renamon Digivolve into a new form. Renamon is perhaps best known for appearing in Digimon Tamers as the partner Digimon to protagonist Rika Nonaka. Its Champion form is a nine-tailed fox called Kyubimon, but it looks like another form will arrive in Digimon Alysion.

The trailer shows off a new ice-white Digivolution for Renamon. It has a large fluffy tail but still somewhat resembles the Champion evolution Kyubimon. That has led some fans to dub it “Alolan Kyubimon” due its passing resemblance with Alolan Ninetails. While the new Digivolution isn’t named in the video, eagle-eyed fans spot a card that reveals its name as Tenkomon.

Gemmon was the first new Digimon revealed for the mobile game

We don’t yet know much about Renamon’s new form, except that it will likely be featured in the upcoming mobile card game, Digimon Alysion. Aside from Tenkomon, the promo video shows previously revealed footage of the game’s protagonists and the previously revealed new Digimon, Gemmon. Previous official posts about the game have suggested players will battle against “original characters and unknown Digimon.” So, Gemmon and Tenkomon are likely not the last brand-new Digimon we’ll see in the mobile card game.

The release date for Digimon Alysion has not yet been revealed, but we do know it will be a mobile-focused title. Some mobile TCGs also make their way to PC, but it’s not yet clear if that will be the case for Alysion.

What do you think about Digimon Alysion so far? Are you excited to learn more about this upcoming mobile rendition of the Digimon Card Game?