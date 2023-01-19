Asmodee January Releases Include Batman Zombicide Crossover, Teen Titans Go, Bad Company, and More
Board games got off to a hot start in 2023, and if this month is any indication the rest of the year is in pretty good shape. Asmodee's January lineup includes games from CMON, Atomic Mass Games, Exploding Kittens, Lookout Games, Level 99, Z-Man Games, Awaken Realms, and more. Franchises like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Teen Titans Go, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo are well represented, but there are also anticipated non-franchise games like Bad Company, ISS Vanguard, AND Atiwa in the mix. If you've been waiting on the Zombicide Dark Night Metal crossover, that's being released as well. You can find all of the January releases, their prices, and release dates below.
1/6/2023
ESAIR02EN – Adventures in Rokugan Game Master's Kit – $21.99 – Edge
SWL121en – Star Wars: Legion – Blizzard Force – $149.99 – Atomic Mass Games
LDNV450001 – Sabika – $59.99 – Ludonova
EKG-ZOMB-6 – Zombie Kittens – $20.99 – Exploding Kittens
LTM001 – Looney Tunes Mayhem – $60.00 – CMON
LTM002 – Looney Tunes Mayhem 4-Figure Pack – $35.00 – CMON
TTG001 – Teen Titans Go Mayhem – $60.00 – CMON
SBD001 – Scooby-Doo The Board Game – $60.00 – CMON
ESMNR02EN – Midnight : Game Master's kit – $21.99 – Edge
PBW4411 – Nords: Bow Chosen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW4412 – Nords: Valkyries – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7419 – Nords: Volva – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
PBW7421 – Nords: Blooded (Plastic) – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames
1/13/23
SP243 – Spot It: Marvel Eco – $12.99 – Zygomatic
SP301 – Spot It! Friends – $14.99 – Zygomatic
SP104 – Spot It Classic (Pocket) – $5.99 – Zygomatic
LK0161 – Atiwa – $64.99 – Lookout Games
LK0160 – Isle of Skye Big Box – $64.99 – Lookout Games
CP146EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Web Warriors Affiliation Pack – $59.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP178EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Hydra Power Station Terrain Pack – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP179EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Hydra Turret Terrain Pack – $64.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP78EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Hydra Tank Terrain & Ultimate Encounter – $69.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP98EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Rhino – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games
ZCW002 – Zombicide: Gears & Guns – $49.99 – CMON
ZCW003 – Zombicide: Running Wild – $39.99 – CMON
CC361 – Newton – New Horizon – $9.99 – Cranio Creations
CC364 – Mystery House – The Secret of the Pharaoh – $14.99 – Cranio Creations
GU668 – Defcon – $44.95 – Giochi Uniti
GU685 – Photophantom – $14.99 – Giochi Uniti
PETERPAN01 – Pan's Island – $49.99 – Matagot
SCODQ01EN – DreamQuest – $24.99 – Space Cow
DSS7217 – Who's the Silly Goose – $19.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid
L99-EX-UN1 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Orie Box – $34.99 – Level99
L99-EX-UN2 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Seth Box – $34.99 – Level99
L99-EX-UN3 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Gordeau Box – $34.99 – Level99
L99-EX-UN4 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Yuzuriha Box – $34.99 – Level99
L99-EX-UN5 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth Hyde vs. Linne – $19.99 – Level99
L99-EX-UN6 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Londrekia Solo Fighter – $12.99 – Level99
1/20/23
TPM01001 – Blood on the Clocktower – $149.99 – The Pandemonium Institute
ZM8000 – Rattus Big Box – $69.99 – Z-Man Games
ZCD-PR05 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #1 – $24.99 – CMON
ZCD-PR06 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #2 – $24.99 – CMON
ZCD-PR07 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #3 – $24.99 – CMON
ZCD-PR08 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #4 – $24.99 – CMON
ZCD-PR09 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #5 – $24.99 – CMON
BADCO01 – Bad Company – $54.99 – Matagot
MAT-LVL10-01 – Level 10 $10.00 – Matagot
MAT-PHO-001-600 – Photograph – $14.99 – Matagot
1/27/23
AWIV01 – ISS Vanguard: Corebox – $159.00 – Awaken Realms
AWIV03 – ISS Vanguard: Close Encounters Miniatures Expansion – $109.00 – Awaken Realms
LK0115 – 1880 – China – $74.99 – Lookout Games
FRAG01 – Fragments – $22.00 – Blackrock Games
HL9011 – Kinoko – $12.99 – Helvetiq
AC116 – Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Dragonfire – $16.95 – Aconyte
AC117 – Terror World, A Zombicide Invader Novel – $16.95 – Aconyte
