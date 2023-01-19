Asmodee January Releases Include Batman Zombicide Crossover, Teen Titans Go, Bad Company, and More

Board games got off to a hot start in 2023, and if this month is any indication the rest of the year is in pretty good shape. Asmodee's January lineup includes games from CMON, Atomic Mass Games, Exploding Kittens, Lookout Games, Level 99, Z-Man Games, Awaken Realms, and more. Franchises like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Teen Titans Go, Looney Tunes, and Scooby-Doo are well represented, but there are also anticipated non-franchise games like Bad Company, ISS Vanguard, AND Atiwa in the mix. If you've been waiting on the Zombicide Dark Night Metal crossover, that's being released as well. You can find all of the January releases, their prices, and release dates below.

1/6/2023

ESAIR02EN – Adventures in Rokugan Game Master's Kit – $21.99 – Edge

SWL121en – Star Wars: Legion – Blizzard Force – $149.99 – Atomic Mass Games

LDNV450001 – Sabika – $59.99 – Ludonova

EKG-ZOMB-6 – Zombie Kittens – $20.99 – Exploding Kittens

LTM001 – Looney Tunes Mayhem – $60.00 – CMON

LTM002 – Looney Tunes Mayhem 4-Figure Pack – $35.00 – CMON

TTG001 – Teen Titans Go Mayhem – $60.00 – CMON

SBD001 – Scooby-Doo The Board Game – $60.00 – CMON

ESMNR02EN – Midnight : Game Master's kit – $21.99 – Edge

PBW4411 – Nords: Bow Chosen – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW4412 – Nords: Valkyries – $42.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7419 – Nords: Volva – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

PBW7421 – Nords: Blooded (Plastic) – $28.99 – Para Bellum Wargames

1/13/23

SP243 – Spot It: Marvel Eco – $12.99 – Zygomatic

SP301 – Spot It! Friends – $14.99 – Zygomatic

SP104 – Spot It Classic (Pocket) – $5.99 – Zygomatic

LK0161 – Atiwa – $64.99 – Lookout Games

LK0160 – Isle of Skye Big Box – $64.99 – Lookout Games

CP146EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Web Warriors Affiliation Pack – $59.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP178EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Hydra Power Station Terrain Pack – $49.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP179EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Hydra Turret Terrain Pack – $64.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP78EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Hydra Tank Terrain & Ultimate Encounter – $69.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP98EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Rhino – $34.99 – Atomic Mass Games

ZCW002 – Zombicide: Gears & Guns – $49.99 – CMON

ZCW003 – Zombicide: Running Wild – $39.99 – CMON

CC361 – Newton – New Horizon – $9.99 – Cranio Creations

CC364 – Mystery House – The Secret of the Pharaoh – $14.99 – Cranio Creations

GU668 – Defcon – $44.95 – Giochi Uniti

GU685 – Photophantom – $14.99 – Giochi Uniti

PETERPAN01 – Pan's Island – $49.99 – Matagot

SCODQ01EN – DreamQuest – $24.99 – Space Cow

DSS7217 – Who's the Silly Goose – $19.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid

L99-EX-UN1 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Orie Box – $34.99 – Level99

L99-EX-UN2 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Seth Box – $34.99 – Level99

L99-EX-UN3 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Gordeau Box – $34.99 – Level99

L99-EX-UN4 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Yuzuriha Box – $34.99 – Level99

L99-EX-UN5 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth Hyde vs. Linne – $19.99 – Level99

L99-EX-UN6 – Exceed: Under Night In-Birth – Londrekia Solo Fighter – $12.99 – Level99

1/20/23

TPM01001 – Blood on the Clocktower – $149.99 – The Pandemonium Institute

ZM8000 – Rattus Big Box – $69.99 – Z-Man Games

ZCD-PR05 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #1 – $24.99 – CMON

ZCD-PR06 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #2 – $24.99 – CMON

ZCD-PR07 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #3 – $24.99 – CMON

ZCD-PR08 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #4 – $24.99 – CMON

ZCD-PR09 – Zombicide: Dark Night Metal Pack #5 – $24.99 – CMON

BADCO01 – Bad Company – $54.99 – Matagot

MAT-LVL10-01 – Level 10 $10.00 – Matagot

MAT-PHO-001-600 – Photograph – $14.99 – Matagot

1/27/23

AWIV01 – ISS Vanguard: Corebox – $159.00 – Awaken Realms

AWIV03 – ISS Vanguard: Close Encounters Miniatures Expansion – $109.00 – Awaken Realms

LK0115 – 1880 – China – $74.99 – Lookout Games

FRAG01 – Fragments – $22.00 – Blackrock Games

HL9011 – Kinoko – $12.99 – Helvetiq

AC116 – Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Dragonfire – $16.95 – Aconyte

AC117 – Terror World, A Zombicide Invader Novel – $16.95 – Aconyte

What games are you adding to your collection this month? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!