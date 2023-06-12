Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets Story Trailer, Gameplay Deep Dive

Today's Ubisoft Forward event was full of information about the studio's many upcoming projects. We got an extended look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and even a release date for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Of course, Ubisoft's biggest franchise made an appearance too as Assassin's Creed Mirage hit the stage to show off its story trailer, which gave us a better look at exactly what Basim is going to be getting up to in 9th-century Baghdad. We see that the Hidden Ones are bringing back several elements from the original Assassin's Creed, including the act of dipping feathers into your target's blood to confirm the kill.

In fact, Assassin's Creed Mirage represents a return to form for the franchise. Ubisoft has been saying for quite a while now that it'll take the franchise back to its roots by making it more focused on stealth and assassination than the RPG elements the studio introduced in Assassin's Creed Origins. We recently learned that Mirage will even include a "desaturated blue/gray" mode that will instantly throw players back to 2007 when the original Assassin's Creed was released. On top of that, the game is supposedly much shorter than the 100-hour epics the franchise has pumped out recently, taking players back to a more modest 15-20-hour playtime.

@AssassinsCreed Mirage Story Trailer



Watch now: https://t.co/oYeAWPHffS



Coming October 12, 2023.

Coming October 12, 2023.

That's not all Mirage is doing, of course. In the new trailer that Ubisoft dropped today, we got a deep dive into Basim's backstory and hints about what he'll be getting up to. The developers also gave us an eagle-eye view of the capital city we'll be exploring while playing as Basim and a short explainer of some of the characters we'll meet during his journey.

After they wrapped up the story elements, we got another trailer that focused on gameplay. As mentioned, Mirage looks very similar to games from the franchise's past. We saw Basim running through the city to escape guards after making a kill. The parkour looked like it was right out of Assassin's Creed 2, though we assume it's modernized. We also got to see some of the tools Basim will have in his arsenal, including the blowdart we've seen past Assassin's use. We even saw the return of Basim using the people of the town to blend in and hide from guards. It's shaping up to be the Assassin's Creed veteran players have been asking for since the series made its big change in 2017. Assasin's Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 12 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.