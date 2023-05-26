Assassin's Creed Mirage Isn't Coming to Steam

At Sony's PlayStation Showcase yesterday, Ubisoft revealed a brand-new look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, revealing the release date in the process. With that reveal, Ubisoft has also made pre-orders available ahead of the October 12, 2023 release. As part of this, the publisher has let players know that Mirage won't be coming to one of the most popular platforms out there. The pre-orders are currently open for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC through the Epic Game Store and the Ubisoft Store. You'll notice that Steam is missing from that rundown, meaning that the game won't be available on the marketplace most used by PC players.

This is somewhat surprising news because all of the more recent Assassin's Creed games, including Valhalla, have come to Steam. It's possible that Epic may have paid Ubisoft to have the game exclusively on its marketplace for a set amount of time. The company has certainly done that in the past, so it's not out of the question. Of course, unless one of the two companies says something publically, we can't know for sure. If that turns out to be the case, we would expect Assassin's Creed Mirage to stay off Steam for at least six months.

Get the most out of your Assassin adventure and pre-order the Deluxe Edition! Enjoy the Prince of Persia-inspired Deluxe Pack that contains unique cosmetics and much more.

Pre-order available now: https://t.co/2qI9hW18QR pic.twitter.com/mOVAldvaYk — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 25, 2023

Another reason this seems a bit strange is that Ubisoft has publicly been saying it's putting more eggs into the Assassin's Creed basket with several more games already in development past Mirage. Knowing that Ubisoft is going to rely on the strength of the AC brand for a large part of its revenue, you would assume they'd want to make Mirage as easy to purchase as possible. With Steam being the more popular storefront, skipping out on a release there would almost certainly impact total sales.

Either way, Assassin's Creed Mirage looks to be a return to the roots of the AC franchise. That means players can expect a renewed focus on stealth when they step into the shoes of Basim in October. If the early gameplay trailer is anything to go by, this is going to be the Assassin's Creed game many longtime fans have been asking for since the series added more RPG elements several years ago.