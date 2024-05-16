Splatoon 3 Sizzle Season Reveals New Map, Weapons, and More

Big things are coming to Splatoon 3 on June 1st, with the start of Sizzle Season 2024. The new season should have a lot for players to get excited about, including a new stage known as Lemuria Hub, as well as a pair of new weapons. The Wellstring V is a new Stringer weapon, while the Mint Decavitator is a new Splatana. There have been a lot of unique Splatoon weapons over the years, but the Mint Decavitator might be one of the weirdest, as it's basically a tube of toothpaste that's wielded like a sword!

In addition, the new season will see the start of Big Big Run. The Salmon Run mode will see the attack of the Triumvirate, which is made up of all three King Salmonids: Cohozuna, Horrorboros, and Megalodontia. Nintendo is calling Big Big Run "chaotic," and players are already expressing their excitement and nervousness about the massive task ahead of them! A new trailer for Sizzle Season 2024 can be found below.

The End of Splatoon 3

At the end of the trailer, a Jellyfish can be seen walking in the desert with a bag that has the logos for all three idol groups spanning the Splatoon franchise: the Squid Sisters, Off the Hook, and Deep Cut. This has led to speculation among fans that there will be a Splatfest competition forcing players to choose between the three groups. At this time, that hasn't been confirmed, but many are wondering if this could be the Final Fest for Splatoon 3. There have been indications that Nintendo is planning to wrap up new content for the game, and shift its resources towards making a Splatoon game for the company's next console.

Nothing has been confirmed, but with June rapidly approaching, we should have more details in the coming weeks. Final Fests in each Splatoon have had a way of setting up the story and theme for the following game. For example, Splatoon 2's Final Fest: Splatocalypse had players choosing between Chaos and Order. Team Chaos won, and the Splatlands location in Splatoon 3 showed players a world of chaos (the game's Side Order DLC showed a more orderly alternative). A Final Fest pitting the three idol groups against each other would be a big note to end Splatoon 3 on, but it's unclear if that would be a Final Fest setting up Splatoon 4, or just another Splatfest theme.

June Nintendo Direct

If Sizzle Season really is going to be the last big content update for Splatoon 3, we might get some more info during next month's Nintendo Direct. That will take place after Sizzle Season has already started, but it would be the perfect opportunity for Nintendo to address whether things are starting to wind down, and confirm the next Splatfest theme following this month's competition.

Are you excited for the new season of Splatoon 3? Do you think content in the game is starting to wrap up? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!