‘Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice’ Board Game Now On Kickstarter

UPDATE: The Kickstarter campaign can be found here; and it’s already a runaway success, making over double its initial goal of $98,000. And with so many days left in the campaign, it’s likely to make even more. Go, Triton Noir!

ORIGINAL STORY: For years, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been carving out an amazing legacy in the world of video games, starting with the original game and going through this year’s stupendous Odyssey. But now it’s about to set out for some new ground — board games.

Tomorrow, the team at Triton Noir, working alongside Ubisoft, will launch a Kickstarter for its proposed board game, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood of Venice. The game is set to bring Ezio Auditore da Firenze back into the fold for the first time in several years, along with other characters that will no doubt heighten the experience of said game.

The game will follow similar rules to Triton Noir’s previously released V-Commandos games, relying on a great amount of tactics, but also some infiltration — Assassin’s Creed style — in a co-op fashion. It’ll feature 20 different missions linked together over the course of the campaign, lasting 45 minutes per session and featuring various characters. These include several favorites from Brotherhood and Revelations, including Ezio, Leonardo da Vinci and Lucrezia Borgia. And these characters will be sculpted out completely — in fact, Triton Noir is set to offer free Ezio figures for early investors in tomorrow’s campaign.

The game will also work with an envelope system, one in which you’ll be able to add certain dynamics to each mission. There will also be a headquarters that you can visit, so you can equip your assassins with certain gear.

Ubisoft’s hand in the game’s development will assure that Brotherhood of Venice will stay true to the theme of the Assassin’s Creed games, although several of Triton Noir’s staffers used to work in the game industry, so they have a good idea of how the franchise works.

The team at JTR Podcast did a profile of the game just a few days ago, when Triton Noir took a prototype of the game to the Essen Spiel 2018 event. It’s a good six minutes of footage, giving you an idea of what the game is all about.

Triton Noir hasn’t provided a total amount they’re seeking to get the game funded, but it sounds like they’ll have a rather enthusiastic base of fans to back it. We’ll let you know when more details are available.

Besides, who doesn’t want to see Ezio again? We can’t get enough of this guy.

(Hat tip to Board Game Quest for the details!)