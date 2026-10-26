Assassin’s Creed’s Future to Be Detailed by Ubisoft This Week

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was received well when it came out in July, and Ubisoft has supported it since; it’s even slated to get the highly requested and previously promised New Game Plus mode quite soon. However, this isn’t the only Assassin’s Creed news happening this week, because Ubisoft is planning to imminently reveal more about Assassin’s Creed’s future.

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The series’ official social media accounts went over the aforementioned pair of updates, both in the sense of the Resynced patch and updates on the next steps for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. On October 29th, two days after the Resynced update goes live, head of content Jean Guesdon will speak about the future of the overall series. It is unclear when this stream will take place on that day, though.

Assassin’s Creed Is, Unsurprisingly, Not Stopping

Hello Assassins, we know you’ve been waiting for updates, and we’re happy to say we have some exciting things coming up this week!



📌Tomorrow: Black Flag Resynced’s Update arrives with New Game+, Nightmare Mode, and plenty of new treasure to uncover.



📌Thursday: Head of… pic.twitter.com/yekGxZpt6g — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 26, 2026

As the post says, players should not expect a revelatory stream. Ubisoft admitted there “won’t be any major reveals,” and it just wanted to keep players “informed on the franchise’s progress.” What this exactly means is unclear and open for all types of speculation.

Thankfully, there’s plenty to speculate on. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, the darker witch and witchcraft-focused entry first announced in 2022, is likely the next big installment in the franchise and is reportedly slated for June 2027. However, other sources in that report noted it could be delayed to holiday 2027. There’s also reportedly another remake in the works, but what title it is a remake of is murky.

The multiplayer-focused Assassin’s Creed: Codename Invictus could also show up, despite the negative word of mouth that has been floating around. Given Ubisoft’s penchant for canning games and how another Assassin’s Creed multiplayer game was recently canceled around three different times, it wouldn’t be unheard of it is nixes this one, too. It did, at least, acknowledge Invictus‘ existence when responding to someone who had leaked (and altered) an image of the game they were sent.

Ubisoft has also yet to speak much of China-set Assassin’s Creed: Jade, the mobile game that was also announced in 2022 and has been pushed back consistently over the years. It’s not the only Assassin’s Creed game set in China that made the rounds recently, either. Footage of a canceled Destiny-like Assassin’s Creed set in China floated around in October, showing players a glimpse at what could have been. At least the former is still in production and has a chance to show up in the upcoming stream.

The update might not even exclusively revolve around games. The Assassin’s Creed Netflix series began production in Rome during the spring, after all, meaning there could be more to share regarding the series’ non-interactive releases.

What kind of update do you want to see in this update? Let us know in the comments.