New Assassin’s Creed Remake Reportedly in the Works Other Than Black Flag

Another remake of an Assassin’s Creed game from the past is reportedly in the works. Currently, Ubisoft is gearing up to reveal and release Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, which is a remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4. The existence of this remake has been known about for quite some time, thanks to previous reports and rumors, but the game itself is finally slated to launch at some point in the months ahead. Further down the road, though, it has now been claimed that Ubisoft is working on yet another remake, although details are still sparse.

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According to Insider Gaming, there is “at least” one more Assassin’s Creed remake in development right now at Ubisoft. As for which entry it is that is slated to be remade next, the report doesn’t state what it happens to be. This additional remake is one of a handful that Ubisoft is said to be looking to create in the years ahead, presuming that Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is a success. If this inaugural remake does end up being a critical and commercial achievement for Ubisoft, then it’s expected that many more Assassin’s Creed remakes will come about in the years to follow.

Which Assassin’s Creed Game Could Be Remade Next?

While it’s exciting to hear that more Assassin’s Creed remakes seem to be on the way, it’s hard to know which one might come after Black Flag. Going off of sheer popularity, Assassin’s Creed 2 remains one of the most beloved installments in the franchise for many fans, which would make it a likely candidate. However, the sections of AC2 that center around Desmond Miles are directly tied to the events of the original Assassin’s Creed. As a result, if Ubisoft is going to remake the entries that involve Desmond, it might make the most sense to start from the beginning and recreate AC1.

Outside of these remakes, Ubisoft is planning to continue the mainline Assassin’s Creed series as well. The next game in the saga is currently set to be Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, which was initially announced all the way back in 2022. Details on Hexe haven’t been plentiful since its reveal, but it is known that the game will center around the witch trials of the 16th century and will have a greater emphasis on horror.

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