New Assassin’s Creed Game Reportedly in Danger of Cancellation

A new game in the Assassin’s Creed series that’s reportedly in the works at Ubisoft might now be in danger of cancellation. Currently, Ubisoft has announced that two major Assassin’s Creed games are in development. These happen to be Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, which is due out this summer, and Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, which is reportedly slated for 2027. Outside of these tentpole releases, though, Ubisoft is said to have been working on an AC spin-off, but it now sounds like this title might never see the light of day.

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For over a year at this point, we’ve heard talk about a game called Assassin’s Creed Invictus. Rather than serving as a traditional Assassin’s Creed title, Invictus is a spin-off that has been likened more to a game like Fall Guys. It’s a pretty strange pivot from Ubisoft, but it’s clear that the company is trying to get more into the party game space with this project.

Now, based on new information from Assassin’s Creed insider @xj0nathan, it sounds as though Invictus may never come out. Recently, Invictus is said to have had a playtest within Ubisoft that went “really f***ing awful,” according to a source that spoke to j0nathan. Although Invictus was supposed to be revealed and released at some point in 2026, j0nathan now believes that the game could end up getting delayed or canceled altogether.

While this might sound like a drastic move for Ubisoft after one poor playtest, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise given other changes that have happened within the company over the past year. In the wake of widespread corporate overhauls, Ubisoft has been refocusing its efforts on a few key franchises. And although Assassin’s Creed is clearly going to remain a focus in the years to come, those in charge might now not see Invictus as a priority, especially if it’s not being well-received.

Even if Invictus does end up getting scrapped, we won’t be without a new Assassin’s Creed game soon enough. The aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch on July 9th and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. And if Invictus does get properly revealed by Ubisoft down the road, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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