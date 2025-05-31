Assassin’s Creed Report Reveals First Details on Next Game

A new Assassin’s Creed report has potentially revealed the first details on the next game following Assassin’s Creed Shadows or in other words the first details on Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. Back in 2022, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, the next two Assassin’s Creed games following Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The first of these two games was Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which released earlier this year. What the final name of Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe will be, remains to be seen, but there is a new rumor with some unofficial details on the game.

When Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe it revealed nothing about the game other than the tease that it would be “a very different type of Assassin’s Creed experience.” Since then, it has said nothing about the game. And this hasn’t changed. What we do have is a new rumor from Bunny, a Ubisoft Partner and a known Ubisoft leaker.

According to the leaker, the game stars a female protagonist named Elsa who is out for revenge after her mother was executed under the suspicion of being a witch in “the witch trails.” To this end, the game is said to have a “dark, haunting tone,” which is perhaps what Ubisoft means when it says “a very different type of Assassin’s Creed experience.

“Assassin’s Creed Hexe will have a dark, haunting tone,” reads the new rumor.”It starts with Elsa seeking revenge for her mother, who was executed as a witch during the witch trials.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the rumor. Now the use of “the witch trials” almost suggests a prominent witch trial from history, such as the Salem Witch Trials. That said, this is just speculation based on the wording of the rumor.

If Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe has a female protagonist, meanwhile, it will be the first time a mainline game has a female-only protagonist. There have been female protagonists in previous games, such as the recent Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but always alongside a male protagonist. That said, given the subject material a female protagonist would make sense.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if it is accurate it also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. As for Ubisoft, it has not commented on this rumor nor the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

