Assassin’s Creed Live-Action Netflix Series Reveals Final Cast in Major Filming Update

Netflix is ramping up for its next major franchise with Assassin’s Creed, which is getting a new live-action series. Previous reports have revealed parts of the cast and given hints about when and where the series will be set, but now Netflix has not only revealed its full cast for the anticipated new show, but its provided a major filming update as well, and it’s one that should get franchise fans seen more excited for the series.

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Netflix has lit the dynamite for what could possibly be its next marquee franchise, as it has revealed that Assassin’s Creed is now officially in production in Rome. The series will be set in Ancient Rome, and specifically 64 AD, and we also now know who will be featured in the cast. The cast includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Zachary Hart, Claes Bang, Nabhaan Rizwan, Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Sean Harris, Corrado Invernizzi, Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Mirren Mack, and Louis McCartney.

What Should We Expect From Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed Series?

This will be the first time that the franchise has set its story in Ancient Rome, and we already know that it will focus on the series’ now famous battle between the Assassins and the Templars, described in the official logline as two shadowy factions.

This seems like a completely new chapter in the story, but even when there’s a new character in the games, the other various characters from the franchise are still part of the story thanks to the Animus, so it remains to be seen how the new series will approach this.

While we now know the full cast, we still don’t know the characters they are playing, and that goes for the main Assassin of the series as well. Netflix has said those details will happen later, but one that that is evident is that series creators Robert Patino (DMZ, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, The Killing) are big fans of the franchise, and they have assured the series will be feature all of the franchise’s trademark action and spectacle without losing the characters at the heart of each story.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino told Netflix. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they said. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

The series is executive produced by Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, Genevieve Jones, and Matt O’Toole. There’s no release date for Assassin’s Creed currently, but we will keep you posted.

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