As if the world and scope of Assassin's Creed Valhalla were not big enough, Ubisoft is reportedly working on what is known internally as Assassin's Creed Infinity, a huge live-service game project years away from releasing that will evolve over time and feature multiple historical settings. Additionally, the two Assassin's Creed development teams in Montreal and Quebec will reportedly both work on Assassin's Creed Infinity. The idea seems to be taking a cue from the likes of highly successful live-service games like Fortnite or GTA Online to initially release and then continuously add major updates and dramatically change in-game content.

If the report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is accurate, and there is every reason to believe it is, it would mark a significant change in how Ubisoft has traditionally developed Assassin's Creed titles. Not only have titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Assassin's Creed Odyssey been standalone video games with DLC, but they have had different teams leading their development with Montreal taking point on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Quebec taking point on Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The new structure would reportedly see a unified team from both working on Assassin's Creed Infinity with the Quebec team in "charge of the franchise."

Adding further legitimacy to the report is that Ubisoft apparently acknowledged Assassin's Creed Infinity's existence without discussing details. A Ubisoft spokeswoman reportedly told Bloomberg that the company is looking to "exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach" to the Assassin's Creed franchise and that the aforementioned combined teams will help it "evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner that’s less centered on studios and more focused on talent and leadership, no matter where they are within Ubisoft."

The report also notes that the development of Assassin's Creed Infinity has been affected by the sexual misconduct allegations that rocked Ubisoft last year. The same spokeswoman reportedly told Bloomberg that Ubisoft had investigated all of the allegations and took whatever appropriate actions.

As noted above, whatever Assassin's Creed Infinity ends up looking like reportedly will not release until 2024 or later. The latest and greatest Assassin's Creed title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft right here.

