Assassin's Creed Valhalla Creative Director Steps Down Following Infidelity Allegation

Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director, Ashraf Ismail, has stepped down from his position and the game's development following allegations made against him this week over infidelity. The news comes way of Ismail's personal Twitter account -- which has since been deleted -- and only a few days after allegations were initially lodged. Ismail doesn't note how long he's stepping away for, but makes it clear he's severing ties with the aforementioned Assassin's Creed game.

"I am stepping down from my beloved project to properly deal with the personal issues in my life," said Ismail on Twitter. "The lives of my family and my own are shattered. I am deeply sorry to everyone hurt in this.

The former Assassin's Creed Valhalla creative director continued, noting that his colleagues on the project do not deserve to be associated with any of this.

"There are hundreds of talented, passionate people striving to build an experience for you that do not deserve to be associated with this. I wish them all the best."

As alluded to, Ismail's announcement comes on the back of multiple allegations this week accusing the creative director of infidelity.

This person is married. When he starts a relationship with you, know he's married. This is why he doesn't want to talk on the phone or facetime or have things sent to his home. His marriage has been confirmed by 3 people. I was with him for a year on and off before finding out. pic.twitter.com/eomqLCXZTu — ✨dani porter bridges✨ (@matronedea) June 21, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who will step into the role of creative director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but it will presumably be a fellow creative lead. Further, it's currently unclear if Ubisoft has retained Ismail in any capacity.

As always, we will be sure to update this post as new information comes in.

To learn more about what you can do to prevent sexual violence, please consider donating to RAINN or visit RAINN's website for a number of resources. If you or a loved one has suffered because of sexual violence, contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline.